Sophia Bush surprises fans with major change three months after divorce: reports

In a surprising turn of events, multiple reports have surfaced that actress Sophia Bush and soccer sensation Ashlyn Harris have started a romantic relationship.

This news emerges after both celebrities went through unexpected separations from their respective partners.

Sophia, famously known for her role in One Tree Hill, parted ways with Grant Hughes in August, marking the end of their 13-month marital journey.

On the other hand, Ashlyn, a celebrated name in the world of soccer, filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September after close to four years of marriage.

© Hollywood To You/Star Max Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes parted ways in August

Speculations about Sophia and Ashlyn's budding romance gained traction when Canadian soccer player Selenia Iacchelli posted pictures of the duo on social media.

The origins of their bond can be traced back to the Cannes Lions advertising festival in June, where the two graced a panel discussion.

Sophia, 41, later shared a picture from the event on Instagram, captioning it, “Love you @ashlynharris24 and @sophieannkelly.”

© Getty Sophia with Ashlyn Harris

It's notable that the actress has always been a fervent soccer enthusiast and even invested in the LA-based Angel City FC. Her association with Ashlyn, 37, isn't recent either; they've known each other for years.

In 2020, vocalizing her support for Angel City, Sophia said: “As a lifelong soccer fan, having a women’s football club in my hometown is a dream come true. Being a part of a leadership group like this one, filled with women and allies who are passionate about building community both on and off the field — who care about legacy, integrity, and the advancement of female athletes — is thrilling.”

Sophia's past relationships have been in the public eye, particularly her marriage to One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray, which lasted from 2005 to 2006.

Her union with Grant, an entrepreneur from Tulsa, came in 2022. It was an unexpected twist when, after spending months in London for her stage performance in 2:22 a Ghost Story, Sophia sought a divorce.

© Getty Ashlyn, a celebrated name in the world of soccer, filed for divorce from Ali Krieger in September

This decision was especially surprising considering her heartfelt tribute to Grant on their first wedding anniversary, which has since vanished from her Instagram.

Reflecting on their anniversary, Sophia had shared: “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband.’ Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.”

Subsequent reports suggested that despite their separation, the duo continued their joint philanthropic endeavors and retained their friendship.

Ashlyn's separation from Ali was equally unexpected. The pair, both Gotham FC teammates, are parents to two adopted children: 2-year-old Sloane and 1-year-old Ocean. Ashlyn's court filings highlighted that their relationship was "irretrievably broken." Yet, they're both anticipated to reach a financial agreement without any contention.