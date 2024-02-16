Taylor Swift's time away from Travis Kelce gets off to a record breaking start

As Taylor Swift continued her Eras Tour after the Super Bowl, she hit another amazing career milestone as she headed to Australia.

The "Cruel Summer" singer, 34, played the biggest crowd of her tour so far - and any tour she has ever done, as she performed at Melbourne Cricket Ground to 96,000 fans. More people were in the venue of the sold-out show than any other concert of hers to date - even bigger than the 74,000 people who attended New Jersey's MetLife Stadium in May 2023.

Taylor seemed utterly starstruck by the huge crowd, as her jaw dropped at the sight of 96,000 people coming to see her.

WATCH: Taylor Swift wow’d by record breaking crowd

"This is the biggest show that we have done on this tour or any tour I have ever done," she admitted.

She continued: "That's the version you get of me tonight, the version that's completely starstruck by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne."

The crowd roared in appreciation for her. The giant stadium is the first stop on the Australian leg of her tour, as she last performed in the country in 2018 for her Reputation tour. She's set to head to Sydney's Accor Stadium next weekend for more performances.

© Graham Denholm/TAS24 Taylor performed to a massive crowd in Melbourne

The milestone performance comes after the world watched her support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The huge sporting event saw Taylor jet from Tokyo, where she was performing on the Eras Tour, to Las Vegas especially to support Travis. As he won the game, their kiss was broadcasted to 123.4 million people, as the game made history as the most popular TV program of all time.

© Ezra Shaw Taylor and Travis kiss as the Kansas City Chiefs win

"Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best, baby. The absolute best," Travis said to his girlfriend, asking, "was it electric?" before the two shared another kiss.

"It was unbelievable," Taylor responded. She added: "I've never been so proud in my life. I can't believe you."

Travis went on to ask: "How do you not have jet lag right now?" His girlfriend wittily responded that "jet lag is a choice", as she walked away.

The couple went on to celebrate his victory at the friends and family after party, where they danced to songs by none other than Taylor, sharing a kiss while "Love Story" played.