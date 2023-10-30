Adele breaks down in tears during concert after spotting familiar face in audience at Las Vegas residency

Adele experienced a heartfelt moment during her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace over the weekend.

As the Hello songstress performed When We Were Young from her 25 album, dressed in a captivating Morticia Addams ensemble for Halloween, a familiar face in the audience brought her performance to an emotional halt.

Midway through the evocative ballad, Adele spotted the very doctor who had delivered her son, Angelo, a decade earlier.

Overcome by emotion, she paused the song and exclaimed, "Oh my god, Colin! This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby! I haven't seen you for years!"

Swiftly, she navigated her way into the audience, embracing her long-lost friend, while the song continued in the backdrop.

Returning to the stage, the Rolling In The Deep singer, evidently swept up in the poignant moment, addressed her audience. "Sorry! Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby!"

Adele's spontaneous and genuine response garnered immense admiration from fans. Social media was abuzz with accolades, with one fan noting, "This is so heartwarming," and another chiming in, "That's just the coolest thing ever!"

This poignant moment comes after Adele shared candid thoughts about her personal life during another gig at Caesars Palace.

The London-born artist expressed her slight envy towards friends navigating the world of online dating. Despite her deep love and admiration for her current partner, sports agent Rich Paul, Adele couldn't help but express a hint of wistfulness.

© Getty The couple have spoken about their desire to welcome more children

"I get a bit jealous. I never really got to do online dating as it became a thing after I was famous. I am with the love of my life...We met the old-school way. But sometimes I do wish I'd had that courtship online," she shared.

The couple, who made their relationship public in July 2021 during an NBA game, have been together for two years. While Adele has sported a pear-shaped diamond ring, she's been clear it's not a symbol of engagement, but simply her penchant for luxurious jewelry.

The two met at a mutual friend's birthday bash and have been inseparable since. Adele's glowing admiration for Rich is evident, as she remarked during a CBS interview in 2021, "He's just hilarious... And very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

© Getty Adele performs onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

In a more recent exchange with an audience member during her "Weekends With Adele" residency, the Skyfall artist hinted at her desire to expand her family. "I really want to be a mom again soon," she revealed, adding that she's been penning down baby names whenever one catches her fancy.

Adele's residency at the Colosseum At Caesars Palace, titled Weekends With Adele, has been met with resounding success, prompting its extension until June 2024.

This news followed her spectacular return to the charts in 2021 with the release of her fourth album, 30. While fans may hope for a global tour, for now, they can find solace in her mesmerizing Vegas performances.