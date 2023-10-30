Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin reveals tears following emotional first inside London home

Nikita Kuzmin is thriving in this year's Strictly Come Dancing competition alongside his partner, Bad Education's Layton Williams.

The Ukrainian professional dancer often delights his fans with show-related updates but on Sunday night, he gave a rare insight into how he spends his day off.

© Instagram The star watched The Notebook on his day off from Strictly rehearsals

Taking to his Instagram Story, the 25-year-old shared a selfie showing him emotional whilst in his London home.

"Watched the notebook tonight," he wrote, before adding: "Don't remember the last time I’ve cried so much."

Whilst the dancer didn’t reveal if he watched the film solo or accompanied, Nikita is currently happily in a relationship with Lauren Jaine.

In the past, Nikita has kept his personal life out of the public eye, but since dating Lauren, the star has shared several pictures of them together on social media as has Lauren in hers.

© Instagram Nikita kisses girlfriend Lauren as she visits Strictly studios

Just two weeks ago, the model shared a photo of herself in Nikita’s living room. The snap showed the beauty sitting in a chair with his grey sofa and TV behind her.

“Any ideas for nikitas vinyl clock are welcomed,” she captioned the post, making reference to an incomplete vinyl clock on Nikita’s living room wall.

© Instagram Nikita's parents and girlfriend recently went to watch Layton and Nikita dance

It’s not known how long the couple have been dating, but Lauren first appeared on Nikita’s social media back in August, and it appears their relationship is moving fast as the model has already met Nikita’s parents.

Earlier this month, Lauren posted a picture of her at Elstree Studios during Strictly’s Movie Week and showed her posing alongside Nikita, his parents Natalia and Ievgen and dance partner Layton.

© Instagram Nikita and Lauren took a trip to Croatia in the summer

Reacting to the post at the time, Nikita simply commented a gif of a dog wagging his tail.

Prior to his relationship with Lauren, Nikita was in a relationship with podcaster Charlie Backshall, who viewers might know from her popular sex podcast, The Hotline. The couple were dating at the beginning of this year and were pictured in exclusive photos published by HELLO!