Nikita Kuzmin shares rare photo of glamorous girlfriend Lauren Jaine to mark special day

Nikita Kuzmin and Lauren Jaine have a light-hearted relationship with one another, with the pair frequently teasing each other with their loving tributes.

On Monday, Nikita shared a snap of his girlfriend as he belatedly marked World Redhead Day, with his partner sporting flame-red locks. The professional dancer posted a selfie of himself and his beloved taken on a holiday in sunnier climes, with Lauren hiding from the sun's rays underneath a blanket.

Nikita looked lovingly at his girlfriend as he also snuggled underneath the blanket while wearing a pink shirt and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

"Happy world redhead day @lauren.jaine," the dancer said, before joking: "Hiding from the sun as usual."

© Instagram Nikita lovingly teased his girlfriend

Although the couple are stronger than ever, they're currently having to spend time away from each other as Nikita tours the nation with the Strictly Professionals tour. But the pro has kept his fans entertained with plenty of photographs of his co-stars' antics.

It's not known exactly how long Nikita and Lauren have been dating, but they've been linked since last summer. Nikita first posted his girlfriend on his Instagram page back in October last year, but the dancer first appeared on her social media in August when they took a romantic holiday to Croatia.

© Instagram Nikita and Lauren have a close relationship

Lauren paid a few visits to the Strictly set during the show's latest series, showing support for her boyfriend and his celebrity dance partner Layton Williams.

Taking to social media in November, the flame-haired beauty shared a behind-the-scenes snap showing her, Layton and Nikita all donning purple outfits following the pair's Argentine Tango. Captioning the photo, which sees Lauren sporting a long gown that featured a cut-out around her midriff, the model penned: "Team purple!"

© Instagram The couple are believed to have started dating last year

Prior to his relationship with Lauren, Nikita was in a relationship with podcaster Charlie Backshall, who viewers might know from her popular podcast, The Hotline. The couple were dating at the beginning of 2023 and were pictured in exclusive photos published by HELLO!.

Before Charlie, Nikita dated fellow ballroom and Latin dancer Nicole Wirt. The couple were together for five years and reportedly shared a flat together in London, but they mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.