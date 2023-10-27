Tess Daly is a bronzed beauty in bathrobe photo ahead of Strictly

Tess Daly lights up our screens alongside Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing every Saturday with sequin outfits and her dazzling smile, and on Friday she shared an insight into how she prepares for the show.

Sharing two selfies from her dressing room, Tess posed in a fluffy bathrobe, posting before and after photos of her glam ritual.

"Friday = Strictly spray tans," the 54-year-old wrote, accompanied by an orange emoji, poking fun at the belief that Strictly stars are always rather luminous.

© Instagram Tess Daly shared a peek inside her dressing room

In one photo, Tess wears her hair down, framing her face, pre-spray tan, while in the second the star dons a fetching hairnet, to keep her trademark blonde locks protected from her tan.

© Instagram Tess Daly glows after her Strictly spray tan

Pre-tan, Tess looks noticeably paler, while she is a glowing goddess in the second snap.

Tess' fans loved the insight into her weekly ritual, writing: "Oh, you beautiful lady -you need to return to Antigua for a proper tan top up soon!" and: "Looking beautiful!! Best spray tans ever, golden goddesses."

Clearly relating to Tess' ritual, this year's Strictly contestant Annabel Croft commented a series of emojis including heart eyes and the flame.

Tess wows Strictly viewers in a Grecian-inspired sequin dress

Tess has been pulling out all the stops when it comes to her outfits so far this season, with last week seeing the star wear an off-the-shoulder silver full sequin dress that mesmerised viewers.

"Beautiful dress. Really glamorous," one praised, while another commented: "Gorgeous! Your dress is amazing!"

© Guy Levy Tess Daly wore a black dress for the results show last week

The results show saw Tess continue to embrace sparkle, but this time wearing a black mini-dress which showed off her never-ending legs. "Another lovely sparkly dress Tess," one fan wrote, with a second commenting: "Love your dress Tess."

As for how she maintains her ultra-toned legs, Tess revealed Health & Wellbeing that she starts her day with five minutes of skipping, explaining: "I don't like sweating much. I like skipping and trampolining."

"We've got a little trampoline at home outside, and that's great for getting your lymphatic system moving and for your circulation. Sometimes I'll do five minutes of skipping at the start of the day – one minute on and one minute off, and it's great, it really wakes up the system."

She added: "If you're feeling a bit sluggish in the morning, it's a brilliant way to wake up – better than a cup of coffee I'd say! And it's cheap and cheerful – just buy a skipping rope from Amazon, it's there the next day for a couple of quid."

© Instagram Tess Daly works hard to maintain her figure

She went on: "You can skip inside if the weather is bad, it's an all-weather exercise that really gets your circulation going, it wakes you up, and it keeps you trim. I like skipping, it's a joyful exercise that puts a smile on your face."

It certainly works for Tess, who always looks incredible.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub