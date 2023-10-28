Aljaz Skorjanec cuddles up with baby girl Lyra in heartfelt new photo

Aljaz Skorjanec couldn't be more of a doting dad if he tried, and on Friday, he shared the most adorable photo alongside his baby girl, Lyra, whom he and his wife, Janette Manrara welcomed in June.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old shared a brand new photo with his little one whilst doing the night feed. The photo showed the father-daughter duo cuddling up, with dad Aljaz beaming for the camera whilst his little girl snuggled into his shoulder.

© instagram Aljaz and Lyra looked so sweet together

Captioning the photo he penned: "Milk drinking takes it out of you," alongside a milk bottle emoji. Lyra looked so sweet cuddled up in a white babygrow.

The pair have been spotted in a number of heartfelt moments over the last few weeks as Aljaz has been looking after his daughter whilst Janette heads to and from London to work.

© Instagram The doting dad was pictured on an afternoon out with Lyra

Last week, the pair were spotted looking cuter than ever as they headed out on a lunch date together wearing matching outfits.

Aljaz and Lyra were pictured going to The Church Inn, an 18th-century rural pub in Mobberley, Knutsford for some lunch.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra back in July

The pair even matched in autumnal colours for the sweet outing. Aljaz donned a light brown jumper, and forest green flat cap. Meanwhile, little Lyra donned a cream babygrow with a daisy dummy holder attached.

Aljaz was besotted and gazed at his daughter with a loving expression as he fed her a bottle of milk, while his own lunch of soup and crunchy bread sat waiting for him on the table. He captioned the sweet father-daughter moment, writing: "Half pint of Milk... Draught please."

© Instagram Aljaz Skorjanec has the sweetest bond with his daughter

The caption sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans. "Lyra has the best daddy daycare," wrote one, and a second penned: "You two melt my heart." A third added, "Awwww you're such an amazing daddy," and a fourth remarked: "Beautiful picture of a very proud daddy with his gorgeous baby daughter."

Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra back in July this year and announced news of her arrival with a heartfelt photo from the hospital. Alongside the snap read the words Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.

Since then, the couple sat down with HELLO! To discuss how they are finding life as first-time parents.

"Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment," Aljaz said. "Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I’m looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she’s going to do next."