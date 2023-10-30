Willow Smith releases stunning headshot as fans congratulate her on big news

As the world of music eagerly waits, Willow Smith has sent fans into a frenzy. The artist unveiled an enchanting headshot on her social media this Monday, captivating followers with her radiant beauty.

But the image wasn’t the only surprise. Accompanying the photo was a tantalizing caption that read, "MY NEW SINGLE DROPS IN 4 DAYS !! PRE-SAVE LINK IN BIO!"

Her fans were abuzz with anticipation, with comments flooding in, ranging from excited exclaims of "can't wait!" to fervent messages like "I am so excited."

Determined to keep her fans engaged, Willow shared behind-the-scenes footage of her recording the upcoming single from her intimate home studio in Malibu.

Through this sneak peek, she communicated that this musical tidbit was just a precursor to the full release due next week.

Willow's recent interactions with her fans have been filled with hints and teasers about new music.

In a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories, she intriguingly asked her followers if they were primed for some fresh tunes.

Willow Smith is promising to spill tea soon!

One excited fan asked her to spill some details, to which Willow cryptically responded, "Tea will be spilt in a couple of days," punctuating her message with a playful devil face emoji.

Offering advice to an aspiring songwriter, Willow shared: "Write as much as possible, don't judge yourself. Listen to as much sophisticated music as possible."

© Jerritt Clark Willow Smith

Earlier in the week, Willow had shared another mysterious post: a close-up video of her face accompanied by a profound quote. "I think solitude can be scary sometimes. There is so much space to remember and reflect on things that may be really painful for us," she mused.

The quote continued to detail her perspective on solitude as a tool for introspection and personal growth, ending with: "Solitude then can become one of our biggest teachers and tools if we truly want to know ourselves completely."

© Getty Images Willow Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California

With the caption, "Keep your third eye peeled," fans began speculating that an album might be on the horizon. Queries and speculations flooded the comment section, with many pondering, "New album?"

Interestingly, the release of Willow's new song coincides closely with her 23rd birthday on October 31, adding another layer of excitement to the mix.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Away from her musical endeavors, the Smith family has recently been in the spotlight, following some revealing disclosures in Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir, Worthy.

The book unveils numerous family secrets, including the shocking revelation that Jada and Will have been living separate lives since 2016.

Despite the revelations, Willow has been a pillar of support for her mother. Jada highlighted that Willow was particularly understanding and was keen to read the entire memoir.