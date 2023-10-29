Willow Smith poses in tiny string bikini as she makes huge personal announcement

Willow Smith just doesn't sit still for long, and this year the singer has been working hard on an exciting secret project.

The Whip My Hair hitmaker revealed all on Saturday, as she shared the news of her new much-anticipated single, which will be released on November 3.

The talented singer made the announcement alongside a series of photos featuring her and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin, who has been working with her on the song.

VIDEO: Willow Smith takes a dip in a bikini

One of the pictures saw Willow and Eddie sunbathing outside on the grass, with the 22-year-old looking stylish in a black string bikini top and oversized shades.

In the caption, Willow paid tribute to Eddie, writing: "BIG GRATITUDE to @eddiebenjamin for putting up with my shenanigans while masterfully playing damn near every instrument in the studio as you can see we had way too much fun making this track & I can’t wait for you all to transcend this earthly plane while listening … I know we did. Nov 3."

Willow has also shared footage of herself recording the new single in her home studio in Malibu, telling fans that it was something to tie them over until next week's song release.

Willow has been teasing new music for a while now, and on Thursday, she took part in a Q and A session on Instagram Stories, where she answered a number of fan questions.

© Jerritt Clark Willow Smith is bringing out new music

She had asked fans if they were ready for some new music, and one of these responses read: "Yes omg spill something," to which she replied: "Tea will be spilt in a couple of days," alongside a devil face emoji.

She replied to a fan who had asked her if she had any advice for an aspiring songwriter. "Write as much as possible, don't judge yourself. Listen to as much sophisticated music as possible," she wrote.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Willow's mom recently released a tell-all book about their family, Worthy

Willow seemingly teased new music earlier in the week when she posted another cryptic message on social media - this time consisting of a video focusing on her face close up, which was accompanied by quotes.

It read: "I think solitude can be scary sometimes. There is so much space to remember and reflect on things that may be really painful for us.

© Instagram Willow is incredibly close to her family

"But in my experience, when we open ourselves up to this specific flavour of groundlessness we begin to see the inner workings of our minds and hearts in so many beautiful ways that allow us to interact with life with more honesty and presence.

"Solitude then can become one of our biggest teachers and tools if we truly want to know ourselves completely." The video was then captioned on Instagram with the words: "Keep your third eye peeled."

© Pratt Library / X The Smith family supporting Jada during her Worthy book tour

Many followers guessed that this footage hinted at a new album release. "New album?" one simply wrote, while another commented: "Think there will be a new album." A third added: "Willow are you making a new album?"

Willow's new music will be released just three days after her 23rd birthday, which falls on October 31.

© Getty Images Willow performing at Coachella earlier in the year

The new song will no doubt be a distraction for the singer, whose family are currently making headlines following the bombshell revelations in her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith's, tell-all memoir, Worthy.

Worthy is chock full of family secrets, including the internet-breaking revelation that Jada and Will have been separated since 2016. Jada revealed that Willow in particular had been very supportive of the book and was keen to read it all.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.