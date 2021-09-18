This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia shares surprising Gilmore Girls confession Would you watch?

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has admitted he would be happy to return for another Gilmore Girls sequel, joking he "can't ever get away from it".

Milo starred in two seasons of the hit WB show as Jess Mariano, and then made several appearances in later seasons.

His character was beloved by fans though, thanks in part to his relationship with lead character Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel.

Speaking to his former co-star Scott Patterson on his podcast I Am All In, Milo referenced the Netflix reboot from 2016 in which he starred, sharing that he would feel like "a jerk" if he didn't show up for another series.

"For me, knowing that you and Lauren [Graham] and Alexis and probably just about everybody else in the show would show up and on top of it, it'd probably be Dan [Palladino] and Amy [Sherman-Palladino] there writing their a**es off, it's like, yeah why wouldn't I?" he said.

"It would feel like it was there for the right reason versus the wrong reason."

"You wrote a book?"

Jess arrived in Stars Hollow in the second season, a foil to Rory's then-boyfriend Dean Forester. Jess was a cocky and troubled young teen from New York, but he fell for Rory and the pair had a tumultuous, short-lived romance.

"I think he had a lot of confidence and he had a lot of insecurities," Milo added, speaking of what he loved about Jess.

"He kind of had to find his way back to that center, back to that middle and it made him complex."

The pair bonded over books when they first met as teens

"I think things are complicated when you're young," he shared of the romance with Rory.

"I think you're going through a developmental change. You are seeing things in the world that you've never seen before. You're experiencing things from the heart, from the gut, from the head, that you're experiencing for the first time. So I think Jess and Rory, I think they were what they needed from the moment, from each other and at the same time, it didn't work out.

"They went in different directions. And that's OK too. That's kind of great."

A second sequel has not been confirmed

Fans saw the character grow and change over the years, reappearing in season six to share the news that he wrote a book, thanking Rory for her part in helping him to believe in himself.

The pair never ended up together, although at the end of the reboot Rory shared the news with her mother that she was pregnant, not revealing who the father could be.

