Did Adele marry Rich Paul? Fans react as singer brands him her 'husband'

The "Easy on Me" singer has been dating the sports agent since 2021

Adele may or may not have already walked down the aisle and officially become the one and only Mrs. Rich Paul!

Fans of the "Easy on Me" have long suspected she may have already married her boyfriend, Rich Paul, but after she branded him her "husband" at her latest concert, now they are really convinced.

The Grammy-winning artist, 35, and the sports agent, 41, have been dating since 2021, and recently bought a home together. She was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021, and they share son Angelo, ten.

WATCH: Adele kisses her partner Rich Paul and son during performance

Over the weekend during Adele's residency in Las Vegas, she sparked not just engagement rumors but marriage rumors after she turned down a fan's proposal, claiming her "husband," aka Rich, was in the audience.

In videos shared across social media, the star is seen telling a female concert-goer: "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love," adding: "And my husband is here tonight."

After the fan encouraged her to "try" to accept the proposal, Adele maintained: "No, I don't want to try! I'm with Rich," and joked: "You're crazy, leave me alone."

© Getty Adele and Rich have been together since 2021

Though the couple have not confirmed they did in fact get married, fans already had a lot to say on social media, with one fan writing on TikTok: "Mother is married???" as others added: "Omg she called him her husband!" and: "Yes yes yes!" as well as: "She deserves all the happiness in the world."

Adele and Rich have long sparked rumors that they would be or have tied the knot, as far back as early 2022.

© Instagram The couple confirmed they were moving in together with a photo outside their home

She previously sparked rumors of an engagement back in February of 2022 after she was spotted walking the red carpet at that year's Brit Awards with a jaw-dropping diamond ring on her ring finger.

© Getty The two have also been candid about wanting to have children together

However, when asked later on about her relationship status on The Graham Norton Show, she cheekily said: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't," about her current relationship status.

© Getty The singer split from her ex-husband in 2019

Still, despite her coy response, she has been candid about growing a family with Rich, and sooner rather than later.

During another recent Las Vegas show, she told the audience: "I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone."

