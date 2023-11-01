Julia Roberts pays rare tribute to My Best Friend's Wedding co-star Dermot Mulroney for sweet reason

Julia Roberts took to social media to pay a sweet tribute to Dermot Mulroney, her co-star from 1997 hit movie, My Best Friend's Wedding.

Sharing a candid throwback picture of the two, the Hollywood actress remarked in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my dear friend! @dermotmulroney I celebrate you today and every day." Upon seeing the post, Dermot added #BFF and a pink two-hearts emoji.

The pair famously starred in the romcom My Best Friend's Wedding alongside Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett and Rachel Griffiths.

The story follows Julianne (Julia), a no-nonsense food critic who becomes increasingly desperate as she attempts to derail her best friend's wedding (with the help of her virescent editor) after realising that she is in love with him herself. Full of singing, humour and with an unusual ending for the genre, the film has come to be considered an absolute classic.

© Shutterstock Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts starred in My Best Friend's Wedding

Back in 2019, the main cast reunited for a special shoot two decades after the film was released. "I think about these guys every day," Dermot told Entertainment Weekly. "Because people come up to me and they bring up this movie every day for the last 22 years."

Of the film, Julia said: "I just thought it was really clever and just funny. All the physical comedy I loved. Lots of falling down and falling through things, falling all over myself, falling over Dermot.

© Shutterstock Dermot and Julia have been close friends for many years

"The scene, for me, that made it feel so authentic and earnest is when I finally tell Dermot's character, 'Pick me. Let me make you happy.' Just that line: That's just so succinct and sweet and meaningful."

Since the film, Julia and Dermot have remained the best of friends, and have worked together on August: Osage County and Amazon Prime's Homecoming. "I've watched her family grow up," he told The Guardian in 2020, adding how wholesome her family life is: "They use cloth towels in the kitchen, she makes her own focaccia pizza with vegetables from her garden… she's got chickens."