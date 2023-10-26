Orlando Bloom pays emotional tribute to Katy Perry and rarely-seen family ahead of birthday celebrations

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry keep their personal and family life out of the spotlight, but recently were able to share their joy with their millions of fans.

Earlier in the week, Katy revealed that she had organized a pickleball tournament called Light Up The Court in her native Santa Barbara with the help of her family.

She teamed up with her older sister, Angela Hudson, as they raised funds for the Firework Foundation, just days before Katy's 39th birthday on Wednesday, October 25.

Orlando, 46, took to his Instagram to share the sweetest tribute to his fiancée and her family alongside a video from the event, writing: "The @fireworkfoundation Pickleball event was another example of the Hudson sisters' remarkable team effort to raise funds that will help empower children in underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts!

"I've seen firsthand the smiles & joy created by the work the firework foundation does! So proud of my girl Katy."

The "By The Grace of God" singer shared her own message of gratitude after the event took place, penning: "My mom brought (maybe even forced) her love for pickleball upon our family, and now we’ve decided to use those pickle powers for good.

"Yesterday @fireworkfoundation had our inaugural Light Up The Court pickleball tournament in Santa Barbara to raise money for scholarships, more camps, and programming to bring the arts to kids from underserved communities," she continued, also joking: "And not to brag, but I totally beat @OrlandoBloom in front of everyone too.

"I'd like to send a huge and sincere thank you to all who participated in the tournament, bought a ticket, volunteered, donated, and showed their support from near and far."

For her birthday, Katy and Orlando remained away from social media, most likely celebrating with their adorable daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, who turned three back in August.

© Getty Images The picture-perfect couple share a three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom

Last month, the Lord of the Rings actor and doting dad took to his Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of FaceTime conversations with his daughter, providing a rare bit of insight into her personality.

While she wasn't a part of the shot, the remains of her toys were strewn about, a few small dolls of some of the Disney princesses while spanning across their beautiful marble and steel kitchen.

© Getty Images Katy celebrated her 39th birthday on October 25

Orlando wrote: "Talking to my daughter on FaceTime can sometimes feel like I'm talking to a cast of Disney characters," adding a few laughing emojis.

Orlando and Katy welcomed their daughter into the world on August 26, 2020, just two days before the release of Katy's fifth studio album, Smile, and the pair announced the news with a black and white holding her tiny hand and a statement from UNICEF.

© Instagram Orlando shared a picture of his FaceTime conversations with his daughter

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they wrote before going on to explain their work with the organization on providing homes and resources for disadvantaged children across the globe. "We hope your heart can bloom with generosity."

