Lara Spencer, Robin Roberts, more GMA stars gather inside stunning home for celebratory reason

Your favorite Good Morning America anchors have gathered outside of their usual ABC studios to celebrate a very special member of their crew.

Over the weekend, ABC correspondent Gio Benitez marked his 38th birthday, and his colleagues Robin Roberts, her wife Amber Laign, plus Lara Spencer, her husband Richard McVey, Gio's husband Tommy DiDario, and more all got together to celebrate.

Gio has been part of the ABC family for a decade, since 2013, and has frequent appearances across several ABC News programs, including GMA, World News Tonight, 20/20, and Nightline.

WATCH: GMA hosts Robin Roberts, Sam Champion, and Gio Benitez enjoy a weekend vacation together with their families

As he marked his 38th birthday, his colleague Lara took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the celebrations, as some of the GMA stars gathered inside her stunning Greenwich, Connecticut home.

In the video she posted, Lara is seen approaching Gio with a lit up birthday cake, as all of his friends cheered him on singing happy birthday.

"Made his fave – a special coconut birthday cake for @giobenitez," Lara wrote in her caption, adding: "Hope all of your wishes come true my friend."

Gio then joked in response in the comments section under the post: "Lara Crocker," before endearingly writing: "That cake was SO good. The company was even better. Thank you for making my night so special!! Love to the moon and back."

His husband Tommy, himself an entertainment correspondent for Extra and a wellness influencer, then thanked Lara and her husband Richard for welcoming them into their home and hosting the celebrations, writing: "What a special night. We love you and Rick so much. Thank you for making our boy feel so special."

© Getty Gio and his husband Tommy have been married since 2016

More of Lara's followers then shared their own celebratory messages for Gio, with one commenting: "Happy Birthday Gio!! I think we all need that recipe!!" as others followed suit with: "Love the GMA family," and: "Love your friendships!! So refreshing and inspiring! Happy Birthday Gio!!" as well as: "Happy birthday, Gio! Love watching you on the weekends," plus another fan added: "Happy Birthday, Gio! We need that recipe, Lara!"

Gio himself shared a clip from the celebrations to his own Instagram as well, and wrote: "Feeling all the love today. Thank you, @lara.spencer, for your delicious, homemade coconut cake surprise! What a special night with the squad."

