Aljaz Skorjanec makes surprise return to Strictly after welcoming baby daughter with wife Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec was one of our favourite pros when he used to compete on Strictly with his infectious smile and kind personality, but he left the show after his wife Janette Manrara left to present It Takes Two.

The Slovenian-born professional has been kept busy over the past few months as he has been looking after his baby girl, Lyra, who he welcomed with Janette back in July. However, this week he made a return to Strictly in order to present 'Around the World with Aljaz' on sister show It Takes Two, which sees the dancer observing international versions of Strictly Come Dancing.

On the edition broadcast this week, he looked at some of the various dance challenges that are done across the globe, including the judges leading a routine for Let's Dance in Germany and the dance battles that take place on the Croatian version of the show.

In a caption, Aljaz shared: "Around the world with me is back on @bbcstrictly It takes Two. Absolutely loved filming it!! Next take off on Mondays show! Let me know if you enjoyed my little segment."

Aljaz made his proud return to Strictly

And it's clear that fans echoed his enjoyment, as one penned: "My daughter and I absolutely loved it, it was so interesting and your smile cheered us up. We also need you in the studio reading the autocue asap," and a second enthused: "Every nanosecond you were on screen, loved it miss you and your dancing."

A third commented: "The proudest of you, putting the biggest smile on my face as always," and a fourth mused: "I think it would be really interesting to include some of these challenges on the UK show. It would definitely liven things up a bit, I'm finding it to be to samey these days. It would be good to challenge the pros a bit more too. Worth thinking about I think."

© Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Aljaz and Janette welcomed a baby girl earlier in the year

Aljaz is certainly a proud dad to his young girl Lyra, but it appears that he and Janette have already begun thinking about whether to expand their brood further.

In an interview with Prima, Janette said: "Who knows what will happen next year? We'd love for Lyra to have a brother or sister," which prompted Aljaz to say: "You never know. You pray for it, and hopefully it will happen. We obviously want more children, but after the process we went through to have Lyra, you quickly learn there are never any guarantees in life."

© Instagram The pair spoke about welcoming more children

On becoming a first-time mother, Janette gushed: "I still can't believe I'm a mum. I remember sitting at It Takes Two a couple of years ago saying, 'Hopefully we fall pregnant, hopefully, we can conceive,' and then I'd take another test and it would be negative again, so it got to the point where we thought we'd have to deal with different ways of doing this.

"We went through the whole process of IVF. I took the hormones, we did the tests and I was about to start the injections – and then Lyra decided to pop up."