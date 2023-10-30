Janette Manrara's baby daughter Lyra looks so different as she celebrates major first

Janette Manrara is a doting mother to her baby daughter Lyra Rose, and at the weekend, the former Strictly star delighted fans with a carousel of new photos.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the It Takes Two presenter posted several adorable family pictures documenting baby Lyra's first Halloween.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz fully embraced Halloween

For the spooky celebration, Lyra looked adorable in a ruffled orange top and a voluminous black tutu. The tiny tot looked so grown up in her Halloween outfit which also featured sparkly gold bows for a shimmery touch.

On her feet, meanwhile, Lyra wore a pair of lace-trimmed socks and a pair of patent shoes. She looked so sweet alongside her parents who also embraced the spooky occasion.

© Instagram Little Lyra looked adorable in her spooktacular outfit

Dressed up to the nines, Miami-born Janette looked flawless in a mini black skirt which she teamed with a sheer polka-dot top complete with puffed sleeves. To toughen up her look, the TV presenter wore a pair of fishnet tights, some chunky, black leather boots and a berry lipstick.

Aljaz, meanwhile, echoed his wife's head-to-toe black outfit and modelled a sweeping black coat, black trousers, and an orange shirt emblazoned with black cats. A pair of suede orange trainers completed his autumnal get-up.

Sharing a sneak peek inside their weekend, Janette penned in her caption: "Our first #Halloween weekend as a family of 3! Bučka (and Bučko) are the nicknames @aljazskorjanec and I call each other, and it means 'pumpkin' in Slovenian."

© Instagram The couple regularly share sweet updates on social media

She continued: "So for our first Halloween as a family, we had to have a pumpkin theme! [pumpkin emoji]. It was also little Red's first birthday party! Perfect way to celebrate him and enjoy spending time with our new friends up north. Happy Birthday Little Red!!

"And a Happy Halloween everyone from the #SkorjanecFamily."

© Getty Images The duo tied the knot in 2017

The couple's fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Wonderful pics. She makes an adorable pumpkin," while another noted: "Beautiful pictures of Lyra's first Halloween and Happy Birthday to Red."

A third gushed: "Omg Lyra is growing so quickly. Lovely family photo. She is so lucky to have you both as her parents, always happy and smiling," and a fourth sweetly added: "Omg she's the most adorable little girl ever!!!!!"

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra Rose in July

Janette and Aljaz, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their little girl back in July. They announced their happy news on Instagram with the sweetest black-and-white photo.

Since Lyra Rose's arrival, the duo have been incredibly open about their journey as first-time parents. During a chat with HELLO!, Aljaz said: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment.

"Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."