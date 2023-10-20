Aljaz Skorjanec sparks reaction with daddy-daughter date with baby Lyra

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's fans never tire of seeing updates on their new baby daughter Lyra, but the former Strictly Come Dancing professional's latest photo has caused quite a frenzy among his followers.

Doting dad Aljaz, 33, was pictured cuddling his three-month-old baby girl during a daddy-daughter afternoon at The Church Inn, an 18th-century rural pub in Mobberley, Knutsford. Just like her famous father, who wore a neutral jumper, the tot looked adorable wrapped in a cream blanket and a warm hat with a daisy dummy holder attached to her clothing.

© Instagram The doting dad was pictured on an afternoon out with Lyra

Aljaz was gazing down at his daughter with a loving expression as he fed her a bottle of milk, while his own lunch of soup and crunchy bread sat waiting for him on the table.

"Half pint of Milk.. Draught please," he captioned the post, which quickly racked up comments from his followers. "Lyra has the best daddy daycare," wrote one, and a second penned: "You two melt my heart."

"Awwww you're such an amazing daddy," a third commented, and a fourth remarked: "Beautiful picture of a very proud daddy with his gorgeous baby daughter."

Aljaz and Janette have only recently begun sharing photos of baby Lyra's face after introducing her to the world in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!. "She's a little superstar already and loves the camera," said 39-year-old Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette, who gave birth via C-section on 28 July 2023 at London’s Portland Hospital.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz welcomed baby Lyra in July 2023

The couple were besotted with their daughter from the moment they caught sight of her, with Janette calling her birth "the most beautiful, emotional moment," adding: "Aljaz and I were both crying."

The father-of-one also sweetly said: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I’m looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she’s going to do next."

© Instagram The former Strictly stars gushed about Lyra's birth

The professional dancers met in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz in Burn The Floor. They began a long-distance relationship while Aljaz was in his native Slovenia and Janette was in Los Angeles before they both landed roles in Strictly in London in 2013.

Aljaz proposed two years later and they got married in three ceremonies in 2017. Now they are parents, the couple insists they are still finding time to enjoy romantic date nights together.

© Getty Images The couple often share updates on their daughter

Recalling one recent occasion when Aljaz’s sister babysat Lyra while they had dinner at an Italian restaurant, Janette told HELLO!: "He surprised me with a beautiful date night. We got to dress up and I said: 'You look very handsome, Dad,' and he said: 'You look very pretty, Mum.' So the romance between us is still alive. We’re closer than ever because we have a new love in our life that we get to share."

