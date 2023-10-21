Strictly's Janette Manrara issues message to fans after struggling to get home to baby Lyra - 'It's tough'

Janette Manrara has fully emersed herself back into work life since welcoming her daughter Lyra back in July, and whilst she has absolutely nailed being a working mum, on Friday, the Strictly star shared that sometimes things don't always go to plan.

Documenting her trip back home to Cheshire from a busy few days filming in London, the professional dancer shared her disruptive route of cancelled trains which resulted in her not being able to see her little one when she finally returned home. See the moment in the video below.

Janette Manrara shares message for fans as she struggles to get home

After finally getting on a train, Janette who looked incredibly put out by the prospect of missing Lyra, shared a message for working parents, and revealed 'it's tough'.

She penned: "The train just left, won't be home much later to see Lyra now. It happens, and we deal with it. But sending a little love to working parents. It's tough being away especially when things happen that are out of your control. But we do what we must, your baby will love you for providing for them. Shower them with so much love whenever you get home always! I know I will when I get home to Lyra.

© Instagram Janette wanted to see her baby girl when she got home

"I know it's hard and there's no one-way system to parenting. No one can judge!! So keep being strong and doing what you must. Remember you are amazing!!! You're doing a great job, you've got this!" She shares her little one with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

Despite her feelings of anguish, Aljaz and Lyra appear to have been having a lovely time despite Janette's absence. The father-daughter duo even headed out on the sweetest lunch date together at The Church Inn, an 18th-century rural pub in Mobberley, Knutsford.

© Instagram Aljaz was pictured on an afternoon out with Lyra

Sharing a photo of the sweet bonding moment on his Instagram account, he penned: "Half pint of Milk.. Draught, please." The infant looked adorable, matching her father's autumnal brown and green colour palette and donning a light beige baby grow.

The cosy scene saw the pair lit by an ornate candle perched on their wooden table. Whilst he fed his little girl, Aljaz had warm tomato soup and crusty bread awaiting him on the table.

© Instagram The couple couldn't be prouder parents

Friends and fans went wild for the update. Lyra has the best daddy daycare," wrote one, and a second penned: "You two melt my heart."

"Awwww you're such an amazing daddy," a third penned, and a fourth added: "Beautiful picture of a very proud daddy with his gorgeous baby daughter."

Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra back in July this year and shortly after did a photoshoot and exclusive interview with HELLO! during which, devoted dad Aljaz gushed about his daughter.

"Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment," he said. "Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I’m looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she’s going to do next."