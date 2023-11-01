Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal future baby plans after welcoming daughter Lyra

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are relishing every moment with their baby daughter Lyra, whom they welcomed in July.

Enjoying everything that comes with parenthood, the professional dancers - who are famed for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing - have opened up about their initial struggles to become parents and why having more children is definitely on the cards – and how it could be very soon!

"Who knows what will happen next year? We'd love for Lyra to have a brother or sister," It Takes Two host Janette teased in Prima's December issue.

"You never know. You pray for it, and hopefully it will happen," added Aljaz. "We obviously want more children, but after the process we went through to have Lyra, you quickly learn there are never any guarantees in life."

On becoming a first-time mother, Janette gushed: "I still can't believe I'm a mum. I remember sitting at It Takes Two a couple of years ago saying, 'Hopefully we fall pregnant, hopefully, we can conceive,' and then I'd take another test and it would be negative again, so it got to the point where we thought we'd have to deal with different ways of doing this.

"We went through the whole process of IVF. I took the hormones, we did the tests and I was about to start the injections – and then Lyra decided to pop up."

Aljaz went on to describe how he always wanted to be a dad one day, saying: "When I was doing Strictly, I'd give it 120% because that’s the only way to do things – and I'm the same with Lyra. She's only this little once and completely dependent on us, so we have to savour every moment."

Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra back in July this year and announced news of her arrival with a heartfelt photo from the hospital. Alongside the snap read the words Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.

Since then, the couple have shared their joy with HELLO!, revealing how they are finding life as first-time parents. "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment," Aljaz said.

"Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she’s going to do next."

Meanwhile, Aljaz is taking a career break to look after his daughter after leaving Strictly last year, while Janette is back hosting Strictly: It Takes Two alongside Fleur East.

In another interview with HELLO!, the doting dad revealed: "I can't wait to do daddy daycare – it's my favourite job ever. I have waited to be a dad for so long and I feel very lucky to be able to spend so much time with my daughter."

He then divulged: "I'm really looking forward to the future and already thinking about our second child." Aljaz added: "Janette is still recovering, but I'm planning to keep the bottles, just in case."

