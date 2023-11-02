Meg Ryan's comments on aging and plastic surgery are inspirational as she returns to Hollywood

The Queen of romcoms is back. Meg Ryan will return to big screens on November 3 with her new movie What Happens Later, starring The X Files' Davd Duchovny. It is only her second big screen role in 14 years, and it also marks her second directorial attempt after 2015's Ithaca.

But Meg, like many of Hollywood's leading actresses, has faced hurtful speculation about whether or not she has had plastic surgery as her appearance has changed – like it does for us all – over the years.

WATCH: Meg Ryan's rare previous red carpet appearance

In 2015, Meg addressed the comments, declaring to Porter Magazine at the time: "We get stuck in these conversations about looks and hair color and our roots. It's interesting and funny for five minutes, but it's not that interesting."

"I love my age. I love my life right now. I love what I know about. I love the person I've become, the one I've evolved into," she continued. "In my life I've been scrappy as hell, but I feel easy with things now. I think that comes with age."

© NBC Meg Ryan during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 31, 2023

In recent days the 61-year-old has been back out on the promotional trail for her new film, and she made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers rocking a gorgeous leather top with a form fitting maxi skirt.

Showing off her ageless beauty, she appeared the next morning on Today with David looking fresh-faced and her iconic blonde bob styled in loose waves, and wearing a silk shirt and blazer.

What Happens Later trailer

What Happens Later is based on the Steven Dietz play Shooting Star and stars Meg and David Duchovny as ex-lovers who find themselves snowed in at a regional airport overnight. As they reunite, they begin to reminisce over their life together and wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.

Meg also directed the film and co-wrote it, and it marks the When Harry Met Sally star's first big screen film in eight years, and her second directorial attempt after 2015's Ithaca which also starred her son Jack Quaid.

© Shutterstock/REX The actress made her first major public outing in months earlier in 2023

Meg is mom to Jack, 31, and 18-year-old daughter Daisy True and she recently called them "the greatest kids' and a "true joy".

Jack is the son of Meg and ex husband Dennis Quaid, and he has been making his mark in Hollywood himself, starring in 2022's Scream, Oppenheimer, and leading the cast of Prime Video's The Boys.

"I am just so proud of how sensible he is, how ethical he is, how fun he is — and I just knew early on he was somebody I would have to share. He's just fantastic," Meg told People magazine, while adding that Daisy True is now at college and that Meg visits "probably more than I should," even if they only get a coffee.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.