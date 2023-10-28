Meg Ryan shares rare details of motherhood role as she makes return to Hollywood

Nineties Hollywood icon Meg Ryan has shared rare details of her journey with motherhood, revealing that she considers it to be a "hosting" job, where she questions daily: "Have I been a good host?"

"Are they inspired? Are they happy? Are they safe?," she detailed, explaining how she approaches parenting, calling her son Jack, 31, and 18-year-old daughter Daisy True "the greatest kids' and a "true joy".

© James Devaney Meg Ryan and Jack Quaid attend the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2017

Jack is the son of Meg and ex husband Dennis Quaid, and he has been making his mark in Hollywood himself, starring in 2022's Scream, Oppenheimer, and leading the cast of Prime Video's The Boys.

"I am just so proud of how sensible he is, how ethical he is, how fun he is — and I just knew early on he was somebody I would have to share. He's just fantastic," Meg told People magazine, while adding that Daisy True is now at college and that Meg visits "probably more than I should," even if they only get a coffee.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True in 2019 at Paris Fashion Week

Daisy True is "somebody who has a lot of different interests and she's a great reader and she, at least, has a memory of the phone not being everything," Meg added, revealing the teen didn't get her own cell phone until she turned 15. Meg adopted Daisy from China when she was just 14-months-old.

She was married to Dennis between 1991-2000, with the pair finalizing their divorce in 2001.

© Steve Granitz Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan during '95 Pediatric Aids Foundation Annual Picnic

What Happens Later, out on November 3, is based on the Steven Dietz play Shooting Star and stars Meg and David Duchovny as ex-lovers who find themselves snowed in at a regional airport overnight. As they reunite, they begin to reminisce over their life together and wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.

Meg also directed the film and co-wrote it, and it marks the When Harry Met Sally star's first big screen film in eight years, and her second directorial attempt after 2015's Ithaca which also starred Jack.

What Happens Later – Trailer

"I hadn't done a role in a really long time, but it was fun with David. A lot of it was done in two shots. I'm proud of that. I set up everything beforehand so that once we were there, it was just David and I trying to tell the truth," she told Interview Magazine earlier in the year about her new work.

Speaking about directing, she added: "I'm very scrappy and I really like to buckle down. That's what I like about directing: You're involved with all the artists, the sound people, the visual people, production. And you learn everything."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.