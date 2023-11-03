Savannah Guthrie tells Today co-star to 'get out' before show cuts to a break during heated moment

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie had no time for Carson Daly’s cynicism on the Today Show, as they chucked their scripts at him before the break.

Carson had responded to Hoda’s Morning Boost, a sweet video of some kids refilling their neighbor’s empty trick or treat basket with their candy, suggesting teasingly that “it looked a little staged.”

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie throws script at Carson Daly on Today Show

The hosting duo threw their scripts at him as Savannah told him to “get out” and to “stop”, while Al Roker and Craig Melvin couldn’t help but laugh at the chaos as the show suddenly cut to the break.

Everyone really enjoyed the video, with Hoda saying “whoever their parents are, as we saw, they’re doing an amazing job.” Savannah added that they were “amazing kids”.

© NBC Carson Daly with his Today Show co-stars

Carson looked a little less convinced, as he said “I don’t know”, shaking his head. “It looked a little staged”, he said, which provoked the heated response from Hoda and Savannah.

This isn’t the first time Savannah and Hoda have been unimpressed with Carson’s response to the daily segment, which highlights good news and heartwarming stories.

On October 24 Savannah joked that Carson should be “banned” from the show after his response to a video that showed a groom overcome with emotion on his wedding day, bursting into tears during the ceremony.

Carson responded: "I hope those are happy tears," which sparked laughter from Craig.

Hoda and Savannah didn’t appreciate his joke, with Savannah remarking: "You may be excused. We're over here crying!"

Carson defended himself by saying "I just say what you're thinking, that's what I do. His life is going to be different!"

Hoda retorted: "We were not thinking that, you were thinking that!" before Savannah asked, jokingly: "Can we ban him for the boost for the rest of the day? You're a morning bummer!"