Today's Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager bid 'filter-free' goodbye to summer - new chapter awaits

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager have formed a friendship both on screen and off and on Monday they gave a glimpse into their life away from Today, with a heartfelt message.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah posted snapshots of a magical-looking Labor Day weekend with Jenna and their families.

In the images, they were beaming for the camera and hugging one another tight as the sun set behind them. "No filter, just fun and friends and a fantastic goodbye to summer," she wrote.

Fans rushed to comment on the photos which also featured Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, and Jenna's other half, Henry Hager, too.

"Great pictures. Missing you on Today," wrote one, while another added: "Friends gather and the soul recharges."

Others remarked on their sweet friendship and more said they couldn't wait to see them back on Today.

The entire team, including Hoda Kotb, have been absent for stints over the summer break, but it'll be back to normal come Tuesday, with them returning to their hotseats.

Following her post with Jenna, Savannah added a photo with co-host, Hoda. They were carrying backpacks with their names on them, and they were standing at the doors of Studio 1A."We are READY," she wrote. "@hodakotb let’s gooooo."

Their social media followers quipped: "That first-day feeling. Let’s get back to it," and, "seems like it’s been ages since you two have been in front of the camera. Glad you two have been getting a lot of family time this summer."

While they're pleased to be reunited on-air, it'll be bittersweet as their time off with their children has come to an end.

Hoda gave a sneak peek into her parenting antics at the tail end of the summer with a relatable quote which read: "It seems unfair that the people who want to go to bed, have to put the people to bed that don't want to go to bed."

Her candid woes regarding her daughters, Hope, four, and Hayley, six, were applauded by fellow parents who felt her bedtime pain.

The Today hosts often open up about family life and viewers love hearing about their antics at home.

While it isn't always easy, they love being moms and for Savannah, becoming a mom in her forties, makes her incredibly grateful too.

She previously told co-host Hoda: "I think what my kids have taught me the most is gratitude. I just felt lucky. And that's crazy because sometimes I'm just like, 'Calgon, take me away!' But I think that in general, I love the crazy."

