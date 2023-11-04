Nicola Peltz gushes over mother-in-law Victoria Beckham in public tribute

Nicola Peltz couldn't have praised her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham enough on Friday when she took to her Instagram account with a sweet message for the fashion mogul.

Taking to her Stories, the 28-year-old shared VB's latest beauty video in which she showed off her latest fragrance, Portofino, from her beauty range, and it's safe to say NP is a fan.

Nicola loves VB's new scent

"I love the blue one," penned the Bates Motel actress, to which Victoria replied with an emoji of herself surrounded by love hearts. This isn't the first time this week, Nicola and Victoria have been publicly praising each other, as the beauty expert couldn't help but weigh in on Nicola's latest cover shoot for Harper's Baazar.

The slick black-and-white shot saw Nicola don a halterneck crocheted dress, her raven tresses swept back into an on-trend bun and dripping in lavish accessories. Thank you so much for having me on your cover @harpersbazaar_tw [heart emoji] and thank you to the dream team![...]" she penned.

Victoria replied: "Beautiful!!! Congratulations xx kisses x." A fan replied to the exchange: "Love this mother-daughter-in-law relationship thriving. two beautiful women," alongside a pink heart emoji.

Celebrity pal Bella Thorne also replied, posting a string of flame emojis, while her brother, Will Peltz, noted: "Nice one," adding a star emoji.

© Instagram Victoria shared the image posing with Nicola on Instagram

In recent weeks, the pair have been incredibly close posing together during a whole host of family events kicking off with the premiere of Beckham last month which saw the whole Beckham clan complete with wives and girlfriends head into central London to support the former footballer.

Shortly after, Victoria and Nicola were spotted holding hands as they headed for dinner in Miami.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham The pair have a sweet bond

They were joined by David Beckham, footballer Leo Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, Sergio Busquets, and his wife Elena Galera. The group enjoyed a wine-fuelled pasta feast which was showcased in the photo.

In the image, Nicola sat next to her mother-in-law, who had her arm around the actress' shoulders. Nicola affectionately placed her hand on top of the former Spice Girl's as they smiled for the camera.

In true VB fashion, alongside the image were the words: "Kisses from Miami @antonelaroccuzzo @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @elenagalera @leomessi @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham #sergiobusquets xx."