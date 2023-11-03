Victoria Beckham makes rare comment on Nicola Peltz following major achievement - see her words

Nicola Peltz was over the moon during the week as the Transformers star was on the cover of Harper's Bazaar and it wasn't long until her stepmum, Victoria Beckham, was getting in touch with a message of congratulations.

Sharing her delight at being on the cover, Nicola penned: "Thank you so much for having me on your cover @harpersbazaar_tw and thank you to the dream team!" before including the credits of all of those who had worked on the photoshoot. Victoria was one of the first to comment, as the former Spice Girls singer commented: "Beautiful!!! Congratulations xx kisses x."

In the photos shared by Nicola, the 28-year-old looked absolutely sensational in a tiny grey mini-dress that showed off her toned physique with a lacy hemline. Nicola also embraced the autumn chill as in a separate image for the cover, she styled out a blue faux-fur hood, which she tucked her raven-black hair neatly behind.

Other fans were also quick to share their support as one enthused: "WOW WOW WOWWWW!" and a second commented: "So beautiful," while a third simply said: "Queen," alongside a heart emoji.

Nicola looked incredible in all of her outfits

The star also received support from some of her famous friends, including Bella Thorne who posted a string of flame emojis, while her brother, Will Peltz, noted: "Nice one," adding a star emoji.

Nicola's magazine cover comes shortly after the star marked her fourth anniversary with her beau, Brooklyn Beckham. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress revealed her husband had treated her to several beautiful bouquets of flowers. The bouquets consisted of white roses, tiny chrysanthemums and large daisies.

"Happy 4th anniversary my love, thank you for the beautiful flowers. I love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham," Nicola gushed. Brooklyn, 24, then paid tribute on his own page to his wife, whom he married last year, and said: "Dear Nicola. The last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life [heart emoji]. You are my everything and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you xx I love you xx."

Nicola and Victoria have been growing closer following an alleged falling out

The lovebirds began dating in October 2019, and were engaged seven months later in July 2020. They tied the knot in a lavish wedding almost two years later, and have been inseparable ever since.

However, fans may have to wait a little longer to get their wish of a Peltz Beckham baby, as Nicola has previously said she isn't in any rush to start a family. Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the actress revealed her family plans: "Yeah, we definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies. Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first."

© Cindy Ord/MG23 Nicola married Brooklyn last year

Brooklyn, meanwhile, has expressed his desire to start a family as soon as possible, telling People: "I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

