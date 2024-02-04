Nicola Peltz supported by 'proud' mother-in-law Victoria Beckham at star-studded premiere

Nicola Peltz was all smiles on Saturday as she attended the premiere of her latest film, Lola, in Los Angeles at the Regency Bruin Theatre.

The evening was a family affair, with her husband Brooklyn and members of the Beckham clan stepping out in full force to support Nicola on her big night. In glamorous photos from the star-studded occasion, Nicola, who made her directorial debut with the film, could be seen cosying up to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

WATCH: Trailer for Lola, Nicola Peltz-Beckham's directorial debut

Whilst the duo were embroiled in a reported feud back in 2022, the pair appeared in high spirits as they posed together on the pink carpet. In one sweet moment, Nicola, 29, sweetly draped her arm around fashion designer VB who responded by holding on to Nicola's hand.

© Getty Images The duo twinned in tailored trousers

For the glitzy occasion, Victoria wowed in a tailored black power suit featuring cropped trousers and a boxy blazer. The mother-of-four, who is married to football ace, David Beckham, elevated her get-up with a pair of pointed heels, delicate drop earrings, a chunky gold watch and a dazzling, diamond bracelet.

© Getty Images Nicola posed alongside Cruz, VB and husband Brooklyn

She wore her chocolate-hued tresses in chic waves and accentuated her features with smudged out eyeliner and a glossy lip. Nicola, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self in a pair of flared white suit trousers and a coordinating white corset top complete with thick straps.

The Transformers star wore her tumbling brunette locks in a playful updo and finished off her look with a sweep of rosy blusher, and a dark, statement lip. Perfection!

Also in attendance were Nicola's husband Brooklyn, and her brother-in-law, Cruz. Lovebirds Nicola and Brooklyn, who wed in a beautiful oceanfront wedding in 2022, looked smitten as they paused to pose for numerous snaps ahead of the premiere.

© Getty Images Loved-up couple Nicola and Brooklyn shared a romantic kiss at the premiere

Echoing his wife's sleek sartorial display, budding chef Brooklyn looked dapper in a smart black suit and matching black shoes.

Over on Instagram, former Spice Girl Victoria paid tribute to Nicola in the sweetest way. Alongside a trio of glamorous snapshots taken at the event, she penned a touching message which read: "@NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham we could not be more proud of you! Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola. officially in theatres February 9th! Kisses xx".

© Instagram Victoria and Nicola have put rumours of a 'feud' behind them

Nicola's sweet red carpet moment with Victoria comes after the actress finally put speculation about an ongoing "feud" with the Beckhams to rest.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in March last year, Nicola addressed the rumours, saying: "I've said this so many times: There's no feud."

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola wed in April 2022

Speculation around Nicola and Victoria's alleged disagreement was sparked during the lead-up to Nicola and Brooklyn's $3 million wedding when Nicola reportedly chose not to wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law's British fashion house.