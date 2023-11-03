General Hospital star Vanessa Marcil pays tribute to her late ex-fiance Tyler Christopher following his death at 50

Vanessa Marcil has emerged from her silence with a poignant tribute to her former fiancé, Tyler Christopher, who recently passed away due to a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment at the age of 50.

The "General Hospital" actress took to Instagram, sharing images from their 1990s romance, encapsulating moments of love and tenderness that once flourished between them.

“Until we meet again,” Vanessa tenderly captioned a snapshot where Tyler, a celebrated Daytime Emmy Award winner, is seen with an arm wrapped around her. The nostalgia and affection in her post resonated deeply with her followers.

Her subsequent post further expressed her grief: “Ugh, another loss! Waaaay too young.” She also shared a screenshot of Tyler’s introspective words, a reflection he had shared after turning 50 last November, which reads: “In the decade since then my daughter was born, I won an Emmy, was the lead actor in 4 television shows, completed a dozen movies, lived in a half dozen states, relapsed and recovered, survived a traumatic brain injury and pandemic, became single again, lost some friends and family, found my savior, embraced God's will for me, and learned to be content living a quieter life.”

© Robin Platzer General Hospital's resident heartthrob Tyler Christopher quickened costar Vanessa Marcil's ticker, as the real-life lovers

He wrapped up his heartfelt post with a line from his favorite poem, asserting his resilience and hope: "I am the master of my fate. I am the Captain of my soul. The best is yet to come.”

The couple, who once graced numerous public events together, such as the 15th Annual Soap Opera Digest Award, saw their engagement dissolve as their paths diverged.

© Jim Smeal Vanessa Marcil And Tyler Christopher during 15th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards

Tyler moved on to marry "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria, and after their divorce, he found love again with Brienne Pedigo, a union that lasted for 13 years before ending in 2021. From his marriage with Pedigo, he welcomed a son, Greysun, 14, and a daughter, Boheme, 8.

Tyler's tragic end came quietly, with a friend discovering his lifeless body. The police were informed of the situation at about 9:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, after the friend, concerned by an uncharacteristic silence, checked on him.

© Lawrence Lucier Eva Longoria and ex husband Tyler Christopher

Using a key Tyler had once given, the friend entered to find a somber scene. Reports from TMZ suggested that it appeared Tyler had passed away some time before he was found.

Tyler’s friend and former co-star Maurice Benard took to Instagram to announce the news to the public, lamenting, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher." Maurice spoke highly of Tyler's talent and kind spirit, noting his dedication to mental health advocacy and his candidness about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.

Tyler with his kids

Chi Muoi Lo, Tyler's representative, also confirmed the loss, conveying shock and heartache. "He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much."

Tyler's illustrious career spanned over two decades, during which he brought the character of Nikolas Cassadine to life in 1,153 episodes of "General Hospital," a role that earned him four Daytime Emmy nominations and a win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He also graced the screens as Stefan DiMera in "Days of Our Lives."

Off-screen, Tyler faced personal challenges, particularly with alcohol. His struggles led to legal issues, including a public intoxication arrest six months ago and a prior incident in Indiana, where he faced distressing circumstances.

© Instagram Tyler with his kids

In recent years, Tyler shared his personal battles openly, appearing on the mental health podcast "State of Mind," where he spoke about his alcohol addiction and the dire consequences he faced, including three instances where he nearly lost his life.

In July, he discussed ongoing family issues after being placed under the guardianship of his sister Susan Asmo Baker, stemming from an alcohol-related injury.

Tyler expressed his disbelief and anguish over feeling taken advantage of by a family member after initiating a lawsuit against his sister for alleged misuse of his funds—a claim she denied.

Tyler died of a heart attack

Tyler’s diverse career also saw him in roles on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and in films like "Catfish in Black Bean Sauce" and "Beyond the Lights." His most recent work included TV films "Ice Storm" and "20.0 Megaquake."

The acting community and fans alike have come forward to honor Tyler's memory. Alyssa Milano, who once shared the screen with Tyler on "Charmed," described him as "a sweet, sweet, soul," while his peers, including Bryan Craig, Doug Davidson, and Sean Kanan, expressed their shock and paid their respects to the talented actor and cherished friend.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.