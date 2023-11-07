Holly Willoughby returns to the spotlight for the first time since quitting This Morning

Since her sudden departure from This Morning last month, Holly Willoughby has been lying low - but on Tuesday, the beloved TV presenter returned to the spotlight for a very important cause.

Along with an array of stars, Holly has decided to shine the light on second-hand shopping, swapping or upcycling for this year's Christmas Jumper Day, as they launched Save the Children's annual festive fundraising campaign.

Holly Willoughby supporting Save the Children's annual Christmas Jumper Day

Speaking about the campaign, the 42-year-old said: "Christmas Jumper Day is a really fabulous way of raising lots of money for Save the Children and it's so easy to get involved!

"Simply put on your favourite Christmas jumper on 7th December and donate £2. You don't even need a new jumper to take part, you can dig out an old knit that you've had for years or go to a charity shop and find a cool vintage one."

Holly got into the festive spirit by wearing a Christmas jumper decorated with colourful baubles and gold tinsel. She also appeared to be in great spirits whilst teaming the look with a Santa's hat and reindeer antlers for the campaign.

The 42-year-old even donned a Santa's hat

Other stars urging the nation to choose sustainable knits with a festive flair include Bridgerton star India Amarteifio, former Strictly Come Dancing presenter Arlene Phillips, mother-daughter powerhouse Andi and Miquita Oliver and The One Show host Alex Jones.

They all pulled on a pre-loved Christmas jumper to encourage everyone taking part on 7th December to think before they shop. The stylish range of vintage jumpers on show will all be available to buy at Save The Children shops during the Christmas season.

The new campaign comes as Holly keeps a low profile. In October, the mother-of-three confirmed she will be stepping down as This Morning host after 14 years at the helm.

WATCH: This Morning pays tribute to Holly Willoughby following her exit

Holly released a statement confirming that she wouldn’t be back to the show, writing on social media: "I've let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.

"Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

"Richard and Judy said, 'We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

Aside from her presenting role on This Morning, Holly is a regular on the small screen thanks to her appearance on Dancing on Ice. She used to present the hit show alongside her fellow This Morning host Phillip Schofield until his departure from the series in May 2023.

Whilst Holly hasn't yet made any comment about her future on the show, we imagine the TV star will continue to present the show on the upcoming 2024 series.