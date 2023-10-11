The Daily Lowdown: Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years on the show

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Holly Willoughby's shock exit from This Morning, Ed Sheeran's surprise performance with Busted and the latest with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' custody settlement.

Also, Britney Spears revealed her dream collaboration and Olivia Rodrigo revealed what keeps her sane on tour.

Listen to today's episode below...

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance alongside Busted during their show at the O2 on Tuesday night. The singer joined the boy band for a rendition of their 2004 song Who's David? Matt Willis teased the crowd before introducing the A-Team singer onto the stage where he was met by rapturous applause from a roaring crowd.

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran joined Busted on stage last night

Olivia Roderigo has revealed she sometimes sleeps 14 hours after playing a show. The pop made the revelation to People magazine ahead of her upcoming World Tour Guts which kicks off in February next year. Olivia said it's her long sleeping sessions, eating healthy and having loved ones around her that help keep her sane and healthy whilst on tour.

Olivia Rodrigo revealed what keeps her sane on tour

Britney Spears has revealed she'd like to do a collaboration with Beyonce and Jay-Z. The pop princess took to her Instagram account with a video of herself dancing to Beycone's Daddy Lessons and in the caption said she would love to do a remix of the song and she'd like Queen B's husband Jay-Z to add a rap to it. I think we can safely say we'd all love to hear that!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby revealed she has left this morning after 14 years

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have revealed they have come to a temporary custody agreement after going through mediation last week. Court documents state that the 27-year-old Game Of Thrones actress and the 34-year-old singer shared they will have joint custody of their daughters, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine. And will each get two weeks with their daughters, allowing them to go to both the US and the UK.

Holly Willoughby has made a shock exit from This Morning after 14 years of being on the show. The TV star announced her departure in a statement on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Her surprise exit followed the shocking news she had been the target of a kidnap plot.