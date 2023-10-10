Piers Morgan shares supportive message as Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Piers Morgan has shared his thoughts on why Holly Willoughby left This Morning, highlighting her want to protect her family after an alleged kidnap plot against her was uncovered last week.

Speaking on his TalkTV show, Uncensored, the broadcaster who used to be one of Holly's colleagues at ITV, shared his sympathies with her after the plot. "It's clearly shaken her so badly she's walked away from one of the top jobs in television," he said. "With the Jill Dando documentary on Netflix right now… I really feel for her. I've known Holly a long time. [It's] terrifying."

WATCH: Piers Morgan defends Holly Willoughby following departure of Phillip Schofield

Piers continued: "[The] last line said it all to me. This is because she has got young kids, she's thinking, 'My God this is not worth it, I've got one of the best jobs in telly, so what. There is some lunatic out there'.

"I wish her all the best, she’s a great girl, Holly, I've known her a long time. Lot of fun with her over the years, what you see is what you get. She's just a good laugh, a very talented broadcaster."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly and Piers used to be colleagues on ITV

The 58-year-old added: "This kind of thing can freak people out and I completely understand it, I really do. She's got a lovely family and she's obviously just thought, 'I'm done'... I have had them myself [death threats] and I tell you what nothing happened when I reported it and that still staggers me. To get specific death threats on my son's Instagram, and to report it to the police and they were not able to actually file charges. Quite breath-taking."

Holly confirmed her departure from the ITV daytime show earlier on Tuesday, sharing in an emotional statement: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

© Shutterstock Holly revealed she would leave This Morning on Tuesday

She continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."

© Instagram Her departure comes following an alleged kidnapping plot

Her message was immediately met with support from her fans and co-stars, as Alison Hammond said: "This is a very sad day! Love you," and Rochelle Humes added: "This is a sad day. We love you."

Clodagh McKenna penned: "Your star will continue to shine everywhere you go. You have given us all so much love and light, in front and behind the cameras. I am so grateful for everything you have given me… I love you so much darling beautiful Holly, the sunshine of our days."

© Getty Piers now works at TalkTV

Watch Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV at 8pm, Monday to Thursday on TalkTV at 8pm. Available on Sky 522, Sky Glass 508, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237 and Freesat 217 as well as on DAB, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus, YouTube, the Talk.TV website and TalkTV iOS and Android apps.

READ: Piers Morgan reacts to Holly Willoughby’s divisive This Morning statement about Phillip Schofield

RELATED: Piers Morgan shares update about 'heartbroken' Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit