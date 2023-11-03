Holly Willoughby, 23, is unrecognisable with long auburn hair and thick fringe

Since Holly Willoughby stepped down from This Morning in October 2023, fans have been missing out on her daily style inspiration – including getting tips on how she wears her iconic platinum hair.

However, the TV presenter hasn't always sported her signature Barbie blonde shoulder-length locks. In an unearthed photo taken at the Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow premiere in 2004, Holly posed up a storm on the UCI Empire red carpet in a black Bardot dress with a green belt and contrasting red accessories.

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby sported a thick fringe in 2004

She wore her hair in an updo, with a chunky caramel-blonde fringe framing her face and a few rogue short layers of auburn hair falling loose around her ears. Embracing the Y2K beauty trends, she added black eyeliner to her waterline, chose a bold red lip and sported thin brows.

Just months later, Holly had clearly grown bored of her bangs, since she grew them out to create a chunky side fringe that blended in with longer layers. She also gradually switched the darker colour for blonde, with photos taken at the National Television Awards in October 2005 showing the star rocking long blonde hair in bouncy curls.

© Yui Mok - PA Images The TV presenter showed off her darker colour at the BAFTAs in 2004

While Holly has not been afraid to colour her hair over the years, she revealed she has her limits when it comes to experimenting with different hues.

"When you’ve been dying your hair for as long as I have, the ombre trend just feels like roots – which is what I’ve been fighting against for years! But as for bright colours, although it looks great I just don’t think I’m cool enough to pull it off!" she told Glamour, before admitting the Princess of Wales is her hair icon.

© Mu Kei Holly had switched to blonde by 2005

Today, hairstylist Ciler Peksah is responsible for Holly's luscious locks, which she often wears in a shoulder-skimming bob with a slight wave.

Ciler admitted that she is often how fans can replicate Holly's enviable hair at home, and thanks to her latest tips on the Dancing on Ice presenter's lifestyle website Wylde Moon, we're closer than ever to getting TV-worthy 'dos.

WATCH: The moment Holly Willoughby allows her son Chester, 8, to cut her hair

Speaking about the behind-the-scenes prep for a shoot with Holly, she said: "It’s a real team effort. Depending on what it’s for – and particularly if it’s just a single look, we all come together (Holly included) and brainstorm, using the outfit as our starting point.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ciler Peksah is responsible for styling Holly's platinum bob

"When it comes to getting Holly ready on the day, I start with wet hair; applying heat protection/leave-in conditioner; followed by a volume spray all over to help build the thickness and movement.

"Depending on the look, I may blow-dry or bone-dry, before using the curling irons. Then the final step is to add texture spray or powder for texture and hold."

DISCOVER: HELLO! Editors share their holy grail beauty salons: Nails, facials, brows and more