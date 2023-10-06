Holly Willoughby inundated with support following 'kidnap horror'

Holly Willoughby has been inundated with support after a plot to kidnap her was revealed on Thursday.

According to The Sun, the This Morning presenter was pulled from the show after discovering the plot shortly before going live on air. Police explained the threats against the 42-year-old to the producers, and she was subsequently replaced by her co-star, Alison Hammond.

© Shutterstock Alison Hammond replaced Holly on This Morning on Thursday

Holly is reported to be under police surveillance at her West London home, which she shares with her husband, Dan Baldwin and their three children Chester, Belle, and Harry.

The publication also reported that a 36-year-old man from Harlow in Essex was arrested on Wednesday morning following a slew of text messages being found in which he threatened to cause "serious harm" to the Dancing on Ice presenter.

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby has taken a break from social media whilst recovering from the scare

Since the ordeal, Holly has been flooded with support from fans who took to social media with messages and words for the mother-of-three.

"I hope Holly is ok," one fan penned on her Wylde Moon Instagram account alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Glad #HollyWilloughby & family are safe, well done to the Police. Terrifying."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Whatever your opinion on her, it’s a horrible thing to go through and I send good thoughts and wishes to Holly and her family."

A fourth wrote: "Yes, sending support to Holly…and also for all those who are under threat of violence daily, who are told to wait and call when a crime has actually been committed & don’t get a police officer outside their house #gmb #lorraine #ThisMorning #Loosewomen #HollyWilloughby".

"Where were you today Holly? No mention yesterday you would be off, no mention this morning by J&A that you were poorly? Hope all is well," a fifth commented.

Holly and her family were due to celebrate her husband Dan's birthday. The TV producer turned 49 on Wednesday. Marking the occasion with a photo before the threats came to light, Holly shared a heartfelt photo with her beau, who is rarely captured on her social media accounts.