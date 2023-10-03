Holly Willoughby opens up on emotional weekend after 'heartbreaking' family death

It's been a weekend "full of emotions" for Holly Willoughby, who celebrated her son Chester's ninth birthday whilst also saying a "heartbreaking goodbye" to a beloved family member.

In her latest Wylde Moon newsletter, the This Morning star revealed that her Uncle Ray passed away this weekend, with his sad death serving as a reminder to "hold her loved ones close".

"Hi, how're you feeling?" the newsletter began.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby opened up about her weekend "full of emotions"

"I'm not sure where to begin today," she wrote, adding a sad emoji.

"It's been a weekend of very different emotions for us as a family, as whilst we celebrated Chester's 9th birthday, we also had to say a heartbreaking goodbye to my Uncle Ray. Every one of my thoughts are with my mum, cousins and everyone who's feeling his loss right now. It's another poignant reminder of how precious life is and to make sure I hold my loved ones close."

She continued: "After that powerful 'Harvest' supermoon, the lunar energy is a little calmer this week, with the Waning Crescent Moon presiding. Now is the time to relax when you can and recharge those batteries. The change in the seasons can be unexpectedly draining, so be kind yourself this week."

© Instagram Holly's son Chester turned nine over the weekend

It's been a tough time for Holly's family in recent months as they also mourned the death of her husband Dan's mother, Sandra.

Taking to Instagram in July, Holly announced Sandra's passing in a heartbreaking post that read: "Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself… Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister… Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I'm married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you."

Holly, 42, has been married to TV producer Dan Baldwin since 2007. The couple are doting parents to three children: sons Harry and Chester, and daughter Belle.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby details son Chester's 'tears' over new change in rare family insight

Holly treated her son Chester to a special night in London's West End for his birthday over the weekend. The star took her son to watch a performance of Mrs Doubtfire - a new comedy musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby with the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared some snaps from their evening, including one of her posing alongside the cast. She penned in the caption: "I took Chester and the kids to see @doubtfireuk at the weekend for Chester’s 9th birthday (yes 9 already!) wow wow wow… so fantastic, so funny… laughed all the way through… brilliant cast! Some people are so incredibly talented…"

SEE: 10 rare photos of Holly Willoughby's lookalike daughter and adorable sons

MORE: Holly Willoughby is a dream in floral bodycon dress - and it’s 30% off in the sale

Holly tends to keep her family life out of the spotlight and purposefully conceals her children's faces when sharing photos online.

Explaining her decision during an episode of This Morning back in 2021, she said: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there."

© Instagram Holly chooses to conceal her children's faces online

She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."