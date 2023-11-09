A tour of Robbie Williams' tattoos and their meanings

Just like his Two Glasses tattoo, Robbie's silhouette of the comic double act Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise reminds him of his childhood and watching television with his grandma.

In this photo, Robbie's Elvis Grant Me Serenity tattoo is also on show.

The print was inspired by a prayer he used to recite at Alcoholics Anonymous that reads: "God. Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. The courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference."



Putting his own spin on the prayer, the 'Angels' hitmaker decided to pray to the King of Rock and Roll instead, and would recite it before going on stage.

"It's a mix between Alcoholics Anonymous and my love for the King," said Robbie.