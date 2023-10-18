Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reveals 'incredible' career move following dance partner snub

Nadiya Bychkova's fans were stunned when the dancer wasn't paired with a celebrity on this year's Strictly – and the star expressed her own "disappointment" about the BBC's decision when the news was announced.

But she has other irons in the fire, and is looking forward to new opportunities, as she revealed in an Instagram Story on Wednesday.

The short clip revealed Nadiya's modelling ambitions, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reveals 'incredible' career move

While the mum-of-one didn't go into detail about the "incredible" plans she is cooking up for the future, she did share with her followers that she feels great "excitement" about them.

The professional dancer, who is dating her co-star Kai Widdrington, took to social media at the end of last month to set the record straight about Strictly this year. In an Instagram Q&A, she was bombarded with questions about the fact that she doesn't have a celebrity partner.

© Getty The star doesn't have a celebrity partner this year

When asked by one fan: "How come you don't have a Strictly partner this year??" Nadiya was quick to respond: "Hundreds of questions and messages about this subject [praying hands and white heart emoji]." She went on: "Thank you for all your love and support [it] means the world. I posted about it after the launch show.

"Like I said, I will miss teaching and sharing a very unique experience with someone who never danced before, but I am supporting each and everyone this season, they are the loveliest people." The professional dancer finished by adding: "Let's enjoy the incredible lineup and amazing show," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Getty Nadiya is dating her co-star Kai Widdrington

Earlier in September, the 34-year-old, who made her debut on the dance competition back in 2017, took to social media to express her feelings after seemingly being snubbed by the hit show.

Breaking her silence, Nadiya penned: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series. It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much, much more."

© Getty The blonde beauty has modelling plans

Nadiya's loyal fanbase was quick to rally around the star with supportive messages. In the comments section of her post, one fan wrote: "Absolutely gutted you haven't got a partner this year," while another chimed in: "Nadiya it's not the same without your talent, beauty and graceful routines. I think a lot of us are shocked that you are not partnered with a celebrity."

While she may not be in with a chance of lifting the coveted glitterball trophy this year, she will be rooting for her boyfriend Kai, who has been impressing viewers alongside his celebrity partner, Angela Rippon.

© BBC Kai is partnered with Angela this year

In a recent interview, 78-year-old Angela spoke about her age and her experience as the oldest contestant on this year's series. "I don't really think about my age very much. I really don't," she said. "It's a number on a piece of paper… I've just been thinking about whether I can do the steps."