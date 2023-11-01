Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova wows in ab-baring skintight outfit ahead of 'exciting' career change

Nadiya Bychkova might not have a partner for Strictly this year, but the beautiful blonde is still making weekly appearances on the show to support her co-stars, including boyfriend Kai Widdrington.

The glamorous dancer shared some behind-the-scenes photos this week, in honour of Halloween, and one in particular showed her pulling out all the stops.

While her beau was dressed as a police officer, in line with his Murder She Wrote-themed Charleston with dance partner Angela Rippon, Nadiya selected a much slinkier outfit.

The star posed in a tight-fitting gold-flecked jumpsuit, black glittered belt and necklace, with her hair styled into long curls and makeup consisting of a smoky eye and deep red lip. "No tricks, just treats this Halloween," it was captioned.

A few days earlier, the dancer revealed that she's still looking forward to new opportunities in her career, and posted a brief video of herself attending a meeting at a modelling agency.

© Instagram Nadiya looked so glam alongside her boyfriend

While the mum-of-one didn't go into detail about what she described as "incredible" plans, she did share with her followers that she feels great "excitement" about them.

Shortly after it was revealed that Nadiya wouldn't feature prominently in this year's Strictly, she set the record straight in a candid Instagram Q&A.

When asked by one fan: "How come you don't have a Strictly partner this year??" Nadiya was quick to respond: "Hundreds of questions and messages about this subject [praying hands and white heart emoji]."

© Instagram The couple was filled with the Halloween spirit

She went on: "Thank you for all your love and support [it] means the world. I posted about it after the launch show. "Like I said, I will miss teaching and sharing a very unique experience with someone who never danced before, but I am supporting each and everyone this season, they are the loveliest people."

The professional dancer finished by adding: "Let's enjoy the incredible lineup and amazing show," followed by a red heart emoji. Earlier in September, the 34-year-old, who made her debut on the dance competition back in 2017, took to social media to express her feelings after seemingly being snubbed.

© Getty The dancer is always so glam

Breaking her silence, Nadiya penned: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series. It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much, much more."

Nadiya's loyal fanbase was quick to rally around the star with supportive messages.

© Joe Maher Nadiya and Kai met and fell in love on Strictly

In the comments section of her post, one fan wrote: "Absolutely gutted you haven't got a partner this year," while another chimed in: "Nadiya it's not the same without your talent, beauty and graceful routines. I think a lot of us are shocked that you are not partnered with a celebrity."

Nadiya has plenty of other irons in the fire, though, and last week, the busy mum and her partner both took to Instagram to let their followers know that the following day would be their "last chance" to purchase tickets to the couple's 2024 stage show, Behind The Magic, at presale prices.