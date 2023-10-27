Nadiya Bychkova flaunts sky-high legs as she shares exciting news with beau Kai Widdrington

Strictly professionals Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington had a very exciting announcement on Friday.

The loved-up couple took to social media to reveal that tickets for their 2024 tour have gone on sale and marked the occasion with a fabulous video. Nadiya looked so glamorous in the clip and showed off her never-ending legs in a pair of black fishnet tights and a black leotard.

Captioning the update on their joint Instagram account were the words: "On Sale Now! [Twinkle emoji] Join us for our brand new show 'Behind the Magic', giving our fans a rare glimpse behind the curtain to see how the magic comes together!

"'Behind the Magic' will be touring across the UK in June 2024! [Ticket emoji] Book NOW in our bio link!"

© Instagram The couple are so excited about their new show

Nadiya's sultry ensemble was further amplified by her vibrant blonde locks which were styled in 80s-inspired waves. As for her makeup, she donned daring red lipstick, black eyeliner, and fake eyelashes.

Meanwhile, her beau Kai rocked a slick black shirt and matching trousers. Friends and fans of the couple couldn't wait to react to the exciting news.

© Instagram Nadiya joined Strictly in 2017

"Hoping to get tickets to Chatham, Canterbury or London for my birthday! Can’t wait, it’s going to be brilliant," one fan penned alongside two heart eyes emojis.

A second added: "Booked!! so excited for yet another magical tour," another added. A third wrote: "Booked tickets for Leicester immediately this morning! See you from the second row! Can't wait!"

© Shutterstock The couple started dating in January last year

That glamorous update followed the star revealing she was disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing this year after its launch last month.

Shortly afterwards, she took to her Instagram account to set the record straight about the show's decision. She penned: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series. It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts, and much, much more."

Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova perform a romantic routine on Strictly Come Dancing

Since Nadiya announced her disappointment her career outside of the show has been flourishing.

Not only is she going on tour with her Strictly beau, Kai, but she also revealed on Wednesday that she has plans to focus on modelling as she was captured strutting into a modelling agency.

Alongside the clip she penned: "Great start to my Wednesday. Inspiring meetings with incredible people. Very excited about new projects. Say tuned," alongside a smiling emoji.

Whilst the Strictly star didn't go into detail about her exact plans, we cannot wait to see what is next for the blonde bombshell!