Who is Sam Haskell Sr? Hollywood agent's son charged with murder

California police have raided the home of the son of a major Hollywood agent and producer and charged him with murder.

Sam Haskell Jr. was arrested on Wednesday when the torso of a dismembered female was discovered in a dumpster a few miles from his home in Los Angeles, according to authorities.

His 37-year-old wife, Mei Haskell is missing and police are investigating whether the torso is hers.

© Getty Images Sam Haskell Sr.'s son, Sam Haskell Jr. has been charged with murder

Mei's parents, Gaoshan Li and her mother, YanXiang Wang, live with their daughter and Sam in Tarzana and they are also missing.

But who is the junior Haskell's famous father and what are his connections to Hollywood royalty?

Who has Sam Haskell Sr. worked with?

Now retired, Sam Haskell Sr. has represented many A-listers. He was once an agent with William Morris and his clients included Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton, George Clooney and Prince Edward.

He earned himself the position of Worldwide Head of Television but stepped away from the agency in 2005.

© Getty Images Sam Haskell, Mary Haskell and Prince Edward, Earl Of Wessex attend a fundraising dinner in 2006

Sam Haskell Sr's connection to Dolly Parton

Sam founded Magnolia Hill Productions and went on to work with Dolly Parton on several of her specials. In addition he revived two specials featuring The Waltons.

Sam Haskell Sr. was also the CEO of the Miss America Organization until he resigned in 2017 following an email scandal.

© Getty Images Sam Haskell Sr with Dolly Parton and cast of Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors

What is Sam Haskell Jr accused of?

The ex-Hollywood agent's son is being held on suspicion of murder. While police don't know if the torso that has been found belongs to Sam Haskell Jr's wife, they are worried about where the family are.

"The reason we're concerned with their whereabouts is they would normally be home during these hours," said Detective Efren Gutierrez with the Los Angeles Police Department during a news conference on Wednesday evening.

© Getty Images Sam Haskell Sr and Vanessa Williams at the 95th Annual Miss America Pageant broadcasts

"Attempts have been made to contact them by cell phone, no answers. Same with Mei, she is unaccounted for. Attempts have been made to call her phone and still no answer."

The torso was discovered by a homeless man and had been wrapped in plastic. CCTV footage led police to their suspect.

The family home was searched and Gutierrez confirmed: "Here in the house, once officers made entry, what was discovered was evidence of a crime, including some blood evidence and other items that I'm not going to provide at this point."

Sam Haskell Jr. is currently being held on $2 million bail.