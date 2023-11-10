Rob Kardashian displays tattooed physique in family photos celebrating daughter's 7th birthday

Rob Kardashian looked ever the doting dad as Kris Jenner shared photos to celebrate his daughter Dream’s 7th birthday.

Kris shared a photo of her son, 36, holding his young daughter adoringly, with his tattoo sleeve on show. Dream looked adorable as she held a bottle in the photo.

© @krisjenner Instagram Rob Kardashian pictured with daughter Dream

Kris captioned the photo: “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!! You are my Dreamgirl and I am so so blessed to be your grandma!!!! You are such a little ball of sunshine that lights up every room and you are so kind, thoughtful, loving, sweet, smart, creative, and such a good dancer!!!”

She added: “I love you so much Dreamy to the moon and back a million times!!!”

© @krisjenner Instagram Kris with her granddaughters

The youngest Kardashian brother shares daughter Dream with mom Blac Chyna, who he started dating in January 2016. The duo split in 2017 and share custody of their daughter.

Rob has made it clear what an utterly devoted dad he is to his only daughter, whom he often posts pictures of on Instagram.

© @krisjenner Instagram Kris Jenner loves her grandkids

Earlier this year it was revealed that Rob and Dream are incredibly close, and often spend time together with his extended family, according to E! News.

Not only is it clear that fatherhood is his absolute priority, but Rob successfully runs a number of businesses including, but not limited to, Grandeza hot sauce, sock company Arthur George and a clothing brand called Halfway Dead.

Kris was also sure to share photos of herself with her granddaughter as part of the post, making it clear just how much she loves the seven-year-old.

The first photo of the grandmother-granddaughter duo was particularly cute as they matched in white and smiled in the sunshine. It’s clear that as well as being an incredibly successful ‘momager’, Kris adores her grandkids.

The photo carousel also saw Dream with her cousins, including Kim’s daughter Chicago and Khloe’s daughter True, making it clear that the Kardashians remain a close knit family while constantly expanding.

Dream seems particularly close to her cousin True, as they are often photographed together in particular, emanating the close bond shared between Rob and Khloe.

As part of the ever-growing clan, Dream’s aunt Kourtney just welcomed a baby with husband Travis, reportedly a son called Rocky. Sources announced the news on November 4th. This is Kourtney’s fourth child, but her first with her new husband, who has two children of his own.