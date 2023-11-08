Rob Kardashian's private transformation – before and after photos

Rob Kardashian is the least-seen Kardashian sibling. While his mother Kris Jenner, 68, and his five sisters - Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, Kim Kardashian, 43, Khloe Kardashian, 39, Kendall Jenner, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26, stir up a storm on the reality TV scene, 36-year-old Rob opts to stay out of the limelight.

However, behind-the-scenes glimpses shared with the TV personality's 3.2 million Instagram followers show that Rob, who despite now refraining from appearing on Hulu's The Kardashians has historically had his personal life thrust under a microscope, is looking the happiest and healthiest he's ever looked.

WATCH: Rob Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside Dream's Playhouse

The old Rob

© Getty Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were only together for a year

When Rob Kardashian spent more time in the limelight it was when his personal life, namely his relationship with 35-year-old model and rapper Blac Chyna, became the source of intense media attention. Rob credited Blac Chyna with being his motivation to lose 50 pounds after he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2015.

However the pair's relationship ended in 2017 and the pair became embroiled in a messy three-year-long custody battle over their daughter Dream, now six years old. Rob's relationship with Blac Chyna gained further attention due to several tumultuous legal battles. Shortly after their split Blac Chyna accused Rob of maliciously sharing nude photos of her. The case was settled in private.

© Getty Rob, his family and Black Chyna have been embroiled in legal battles

Then in 2022, Blac Chyna found herself engulfed in another legal battle, this time against Rob's sisters as the rapper brought a defamation case against Khloe, Kylie, and mum Kris. The Kardashians said justice had been served when Blac Chyna lost the $108 million (£77 million) lawsuit and was awarded zero damages.

During The Kardashians reunion episode in 2021, Khloe hinted at Rob's reasons for stepping back from the whirlwind show. The Good American founder said that although he was "feeling really good about himself" and "working really hard on himself" she explained that Rob didn't feel the need to publicly address "the parts that made him want to take a break” from the show that was Hulu's most-watched premiere in America when it launched in 2022.

© Getty Rob in 2016

Happier times

Those following Rob on Instagram will see that although he opts out of appearing on his family's hit TV show, he is doing well and has never looked calmer and more content.

Earlier this year Rob took to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside his older sister Khloe looking so happy. "Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!," the star wrote. "I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you."

© Instagram Rob's most recent Instagram photo features sister Khloe

Rob has also shared sweet moments with his adorable lookalike daughter. The star was full of joy in a photo taken during celebrations for Dream's fourth birthday. A tea party had been set up in the house's foyer on a mini table with mini chairs. The impressive staircase was covered in a stunning pink balloon arch and a lifesize step-in Barbie box. The doting dad beamed from ear to ear with his sweet daughter on his shoulders.

Fans revelled in seeing Rob looking so content with one saying: "Rob looks so good wish he’d come on the show I loved his personality", whilst another said: "You’re such a great father", with the eyes welling up emoji.

© Instagram Rob is a doting dad

Since then Rob has continuously shared adorable photos of his daughter Dream inviting fans into their close relationship.

DISCOVER: Kris Jenner shares unrecognizable photo of son Rob Kardashian and fans say the same thing

At the end of last year, the TV star posted a photo of little Dream peeking out of a dinosaur shell at the Wonder of Dinosaurs museum in California on her birthday. Rob said: "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you."