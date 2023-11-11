David Harbour dispels Lily Allen split rumors but admits SAG strike impacted marriage

David Harbour has confirmed that he and wife Lily Allen are still happily in love, after fans were concerned the couple might be struggling.

The Stranger Things actor, 48 gushed over his wife, while attending the BoxLunch Holiday Gala honoring the nonprofit Feeding America in Hollywood, but revealed that while they remain incredibly happy, being on strike did impact their relationship a bit, as he admitted he was “sitting on the couch depressed as hell” with “nothing” to do.

David and Lily looked besotted with each other in NYC

“Ultimately, it's very good because you get to know someone”, he said of their marriage, joking: "But, let me tell you, my wife likes when I go to work because it's nice for her to have her life and me to have my life and for us not to just annoy each other by being around all the time."

“We have these two kids, and it's so great,” David told PEOPLE, referring to his stepchildren, Ethel, 11 and Marnie, 10. “We get to raise them and stuff, and as our marriage continues, we grow closer and closer.”

Overwhelmingly, it seemed that he couldn’t wait to get back to work, as production for the fifth season of Stranger Things begins next week and the actor admitted he was "thrilled" to be returning to Atlanta for the show.

Despite the impact of the strikes, it sounds like Lily and David remain completely besotted with each other and their relationship is going strong. This should reassure fans who were concerned after the singer unfollowed her husband on Instagram merely weeks after penning a heartfelt 3rd wedding anniversary message about him on the site.

Lily succinctly wrote: “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress.”

To further counter those split rumors, it seems that the ‘Smile’ singer didn’t just unfollow her husband - she unfollowed everyone on the platform, which implies that the social media interaction was nothing personal at all.