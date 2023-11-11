Taylor Swift introduces beau Travis Kelce to her dad during loved-up date night

Taylor Swift may have been heartbroken to postpone her Friday night Eras show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but there was at least one silver lining – she got to enjoy a date night with Travis Kelce!

The 33-year-old and the NFL star were captured "beaming" during a luxury dinner at the Four Season's Elena restaurant after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end traveled 14 hours to Buenos Aires to watch Taylor perform her sold-out show.

WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look so loved-up

According to reports, the couple dined in a private room at the steak restaurant and were applauded by diners when they left the venue holding hands. The relationship appears to be getting more serious too as the couple was joined by Taylor's dad, Scott Kingsley Swift.

Of course, Taylor has already met both of Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, after attending several Chiefs games over the last few weeks.

The couple's low-key date night came hours after Taylor revealed that she was postponing her Friday night show to Sunday, November 12 due to dangerous weather conditions.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in September

The singer took to social media to share the news with fans, writing: "I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.

"Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!" she added.

Taylor and Travis' romance kicked off in September and they appear to be very happy with each other. Recently, the NFL star was asked during a Chiefs press conference if he has fallen in love with the singer, to which he replied: "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal."

© Gotham Taylor Swift introduced Travis Kelce to her dad

During an episode of his 'New Heights' podcast last month – which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce – he admitted the growing interest in his personal life has become obvious.

"I've noticed a few things, paparazzi outside my house, [expletive] like that, for sure. One hundred percent and they all have British accents too, or something European," he told his brother.

© Jamie Squire Taylor Swift has attended several Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce

The intrusion into his private life could be why Travis reportedly snapped up another home in Kansas City to add to his staggering property portfolio. According to TMZ, the football star purchased a $6 million mansion nestled in a gated community that offers more privacy than his current home. It also boasts a waterfall, an elegant swimming pool, and even a mini golf course.

© Gotham Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently in Argentina together

Meanwhile, the couple were no doubt also raising a glass to Taylor's latest achievements after it was announced she has been nominated for six Grammy Awards.

She was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 'Karma' remix with Ice Spice, Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, and Song of the Year for Anti-Hero.

© SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Taylor Swift has been nominated for 6 Grammys

One nomination that could see her make history is the nod for Album of the Year for her 2022 record Midnights, which if she won, would make her the first person ever to win the accolade four times.

The singer has won the major award three times previously; for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2015), and Folklore (2021). She is the only solo female artist to have ever won three times, with the other winners being Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.

