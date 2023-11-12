Aljaz Skorjanec sparks reaction with new photos of mini-me daughter Lyra

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec is currently on cloud nine after welcoming his baby daughter Lyra with his wife Janette Manrara – and on Saturday, the pro dancer delighted fans with a string of new photos.

Taking to Instagram, the doting dad, 33, shared three adorable snaps which showed Aljaz holding little Lyra whilst perched on a chair. Aljaz looked besotted as he bonded with his first-born who melted hearts in a colourful babygro emblazoned with the words 'I love you daddy to the moon and back.'

Take a look at their bond in the video below...

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec shares adorable video with baby Lyra

For the precious father-daughter moment, Aljaz donned a casual outfit complete with a stone-hued T-shirt, some comfy black jeans and a baseball cap.

"The body suit says 'I love you daddy to the moon and back’ and I Love her to Infinity and Beyond (Janette dictated my caption) Happy Weekend!! @disneyparksuk @disney," Aljaz penned in his caption.

© Instagram Baby Lyra looks just like her dad!

Awestruck fans flooded the comments section with an abundance of heartfelt messages. Stunned by the striking family resemblance, one follower remarked: "Awww she is your twin," while another commented: "She looks just like you!!"

A third noted: "You can feel the happiness coming out of these photos. Beautiful," and a fourth chimed in: "What a happy little girl!!! Lovely photo with her daddy."

Aljaz shares his daughter Lyra with his wife Janette. The smitten couple, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their little girl into the world back in July this year.

© Instagram Aljaz shares Lyra with his wife Janette Manrara

At the time, they announced their joyous baby news with a touching black-and-white hospital photo which they captioned: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.

Since giving birth, Janette has been incredibly open about her birthing experience which saw her undergo a Caesarean section on medical advice. During an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, the It Takes Two presenter shared: "Our playlist was on shuffle, and as they wrapped Lyra up and brought her over for me to see, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face started playing."

She went on to say: "I just couldn't believe it. - Seeing her for the first time was magical. You hear about it, but until you experience it, you don't understand how deep that love is, from the first moment, when you see that baby in your arms. It's an exceptional feeling."

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July

Beyond this, Janette has also been very frank about being mum-shamed after her return to work.

On Thursday, the BBC Morning Live host took to her Instagram account with a candid video in which she defended her decision to return to work six weeks after giving birth to her little girl.

In the clip, Janette said: "We decided that I would return to work and Aljaz would take on the majority of the care for Lyra.

"Then six weeks after giving birth, I returned to the Morning Live studio. I was excited, and I felt really empowered being a working mum for the first time. But some people had other views."

© Getty Images The duo tied the knot in 2017

She went on to say: "I have had a few negative comments on social media about going back to work.

"Comments like these do give me a sense of guilt because I do spend time away from Lyra. But I also think parents' situations are all completely different and they must do what's best for their children. In my situation, it works for my family but I don't understand why some parents' choices are shamed because they don't conform to parental stereotypes."