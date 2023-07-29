Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec welcome first baby! See adorable photo of their newborn

A huge congratulations to Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec who have welcomed their first child together.

The happy couple took to Instagram on Saturday with the sweetest black and white photo to announce the news their little girl, Lyra Rose, was welcomed on Friday. The proud parents couldn't look happier in their first family photo. Mum Janette was simply glowing as she lay in a hospital bed cuddling her new bundle. Meanwhile, dad Aljaz stood behind his girls and beamed for the camera.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji. Friends were over the moon for the Strictly Come Dancing pros, with Ashley Roberts replying: "Lyra Rose is here!!!!," next to two red love hearts and two rose emojis. Charlotte Hawkins penned: " Ah amazing!! Big congratulations to you both, sending loads of love [two red love heart emojis]."

Fans also couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting news. " Congratulations on the birth of your baby girl hope you are all doing well xx," one penned. A second added: "Congrats guys she is so beautiful so happy for you all."

© getty Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are parents!

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's pregnancy announcement

The couple revealed their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, telling us that they had been preparing to go through IVF when they found out the happy news.

Detailing his reaction, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Janette and Aljaz revealed their baby news with HELLO!

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's babymoon

In May, the couple went on a romantic 'babymoon' in Slovenia before their baby's arrival.

Miami-born Strictly star Janette posted a romantic snapshot of herself on her Instagram page which showed her cosying up to beau Aljaz whilst on their holiday. Janette looked radiant in the picture as she enjoyed a tranquil moment relaxing on a sun lounger..

Janette went on a babymoon break with Aljaz

"Happy weekend [sparkle emoji]," Janette penned in her caption.

"Going to switch off for the weekend and enjoy a little #digitaldetox while on our #BabyMoon. Hope your weekend is a great one whatever you get up to!"

Janette and Aljaz danced together on Strictly

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's love story

Back in November 2021, Janette appeared on HELLO!'s Strictly Insider show and revealed the moment where she fell in love with her husband. Janette opened up about missing Aljaz on the show since he and Sara Davies were sadly voted off in week eight.

© Photo: Rex Janette and husband Aljaz

She divulged: "But I miss watching him dance, I love watching him dance. As his wife, I think I fell in love with him the first time I watched him dance, so I missed him and Sara, but the show was so brilliant."

The couple first met in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz and other Strictly pros in Burn The Floor.

Speaking of her first wedding, Janette told HELLO!: "The day we got married was in London, 15 July. That was in London at Chelsea town hall. My parents and brother and sister and Aljaz's parents, his sister and her husband, and just our closest friends were all there. So that moment was 'the moment' when we signed the papers, marriage certificate."

Janette on her and Aljaz's wedding day

Janette and Aljaz went on to have a bigger celebration held at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate in front of celebrity guests, then they had "a Minnie Mouse minimoon" at Disneyland Paris for two days.

She added: "Then we flew to Slovenia, where we got married on a hilltop - that was like a dream. Finally, we went to Miami with my entire family and it just couldn't have been better. You know obviously, we were tired with all the flights and the hotels. But all of that is a part of what made it memorable."

© Getty Janette and Aljaz wed in 2017

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.