Janette Manrara makes heartbreaking confession about 'mum shaming' following the birth of her baby girl Lyra Rose

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec couldn't be more besotted with their baby girl, Lyra Rose. But on Thursday, the It Takes Two host confessed she a has been subject to a slew of unkind comments following her swift return to work.

The BBC Morning Live host took to her Instagram account with a candid video standing up for why returning to work six weeks after giving birth was the perfect fit for her family of three.

Captioning the clip were the words: "'I don’t understand why some parents’ choices are shamed'

"Janette and Aljaž’s dreams came true in July welcoming baby Lyra into the world. But when Janette went back to work, feeling empowered, she faced some criticism online. Watch the full film from today’s show on BBC iPlayer right now."

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz couldn 't be happier with their little girl

In the video, Janette, 39, could be seen chatting directly to the camera before clips of Aljaz with Lyra were shown as well as Janette being welcomed back to her slot on BBC Morning Live. She explained: "We decided that I would return to work and Aljaz would take on the majority of the care for Lyra.

"Then six weeks after giving birth, I returned to the Morning Live studio."

She added: "I was excited and I felt really empowered being a working mum for the first time. But some people had other views.

© Instagram Janette opened up about spending time away from her daughter

"I have had a few negative comments on social media about going back to work," which she then read out.

"Comments like these do give me a sense of guilt because I do spend time away from Lyra. But I also think parents' situations are all completely different and they must do what's best for their children. In my situation, it works for my family but I don't understand why some parents' choices are shamed because they don't conform to parental stereotypes."

© Instagram The couple decided Aljaz would care or Lyra whilst Janette headed back to work

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section with messages for the TV host. "This would not even be an issue if it had been the other way round! Lyra is being cared for by a loving parent (yes Dads can be that too)!"

A second added: "How lovely for Lyra to be cared for by her Daddy [love heart emoji]. This is wonderful for them to have that bond and if you are happy to go back to work then that is Totally YOUR choice. Nothing nowadays fits into perfect square boxes.. You do what works for you and your familyI bet you love getting home to them both and having some wonderful QT together xxx."