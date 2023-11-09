Kelly Clarkson looks red hot in waist-cinching outfit

Kelly Clarkson is looking better than ever, and in a bold red power suit no less. The host of the eponymous chat show, 41, performed during the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed in New York City last night and her outfit did not disappoint.

The 'Breakaway' singer was seen in a bright red co-ord comprised of a cropped blazer with boxy shoulders and understated black cuff buttons and a pair of wide-leg high-waisted trousers. The star did not shy away from a statement shoe, something we always love to see. Kelly opted for a pair of intensely platformed gold open-toe heels with a knot detail.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson rocked red

Though Kelly's red co-ord made a statement, we loved how she kept her hair simple. Her balayaged locks simply laid over her shoulders revealing a pair of killer earrings – a silver drop style covered in stunning diamantes.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson preformed at the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview

Kelly's makeup was characteristically glam. She wore a glossy mauve lip, a warm brown smokey eye and glowing bronzed skin, a classic look.

© Getty Kelly wore her hair in a natural style

The former Voice US judge attended the SiriusXM event as she launched her own show on the network yesterday – the Kelly Clarkson Collective. The show will play Clarkson's own music plus behind-the-scenes insights into writing her music with a sprinkling of songs from her favourite artists and artists who have inspired her.

© Getty We loved Kelly's modern take on a power suit

The singer was seen at the event alongside fellow chat show host Conan O'Brien and actor Kevin Hart, as well as podcaster Ashley Flowers.

© Getty Scott Greenstein, Kevin Hart, Ashley Flowers, and Kelly Clarkson speak onstage during the SiriusXM event

Kelly is a star which we often turn to for style inspiration. The 'Since U Been Gone' singer showcased her incredible physique in a denim look we couldn't get enough of. Kelly was seen on the set of her NBC chat show alongside Priscilla star Jacob Elordi wearing a midi dress in a midwash denim that had three-quarter length sleeves and utility pockets. She styled the denim number with a chunky black belt – her go-to accessory. Chunky platforms are also a clear favourite of the star as she opted for a black pair on this occasion.

The 'Stronger' singer also exuded confidence when she stepped onto set wearing a floral midi-length flowing dress in a warm rosy hue. The dress featured a ruched high neck and a waist-cinching tie belt.

© Instagram Kelly looked incredible in denim dress

When not knocking our musical socks off or hosting one of our favourite chat shows, Kelly is a doting mother to two children from her previous marriage to Brandon Blackstock – River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven.

After a tumultuous divorce, Kelly recently surprised fans when she admitted on her show that viewing a viral video where a sweet two-year-old girl comforted her mother through bouts of morning sickness was "tricky" for her to watch as it made her want more children.

© Instagram Kelly showcases her incredible figure

Kelly was open about her own experiences of morning sickness during her pregnancies. The star appeared on The View in 2017 and spoke openly about her struggles saying she "would never, ever" get pregnant again, explaining: "It's just my body... I'm not meant to be pregnant!".

© Getty Kelly Clarkson with her ex-husband Brandon, his older children Savannah and Seth, and the pair's children River and Remy

The American Idol winner has also previously opened up about her private life, namely her childhood and her relationship with her siblings. The hitmaker's parents divorced when she was a child, causing her father and siblings Jason and Alyssa to move away from Kelly and her mother who resided in Texas.

Her strained relationship with her father went on to become one of her most well-known hits – 'Piece By Piece'.