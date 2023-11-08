Kelly Clarkson is glowing in latest photo as she announces 'personal' news following NYC move

Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year, and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon!

The award-winning star recently moved to New York City with her two young children, River and Remi, and is really finding her feet. Not only has she kicked off the new series of The Kelly Clarkson Show in its new home in Midtown, but she's now added another string to her bow with a special radio show.

On Wednesday November 8, it was announced that she has launched a new exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, Kelly Clarkson Connection.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson discusses 'more kids' in surprising admission

The exclusive channel welcomes listeners into Kelly's world, with an intimate and personal insight into the music she likes and everything else in between.

She said of the news: "I'm excited to be launching this new channel in partnership with SiriusXM. Music is such a personal experience for all of us, and I am stoked to have the opportunity to curate a channel of all of my favorites…I hope that people tune in and enjoy it as much as I loved making it!"

Kelly Clarkson has announced the new Kelly Clarkson Connection

Per the press release: " When tuning in, you will be surrounded by the music she loves, music she’s inspired by, and the stories behind the music from Kelly's two-decade long catalog of award-winning hits.

"Besides the stories behind the songs in her own catalog, Kelly will take listeners on a journey through her favorite music and share insights into her favorite artists. Listeners will also hear from members of Kelly’s band, and lots of on-air celebration of Christmas."

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has now moved to NYC where her iconic talk show is based

Not only is Kelly going to be keeping busy with Kelly Clarkson Connection and her show, but she's also gearing up for another career-high on November 29, as she's been named for the host of this year's tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center.

The iconic annual event will see Kelly host for the first time, as well as performing several songs during the evening - something her entire family will be able to enjoy and be part of.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The news was announced at the end of October, with Kelly saying: "I'm so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can't imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!"

Kelly is no stranger to the Rockefeller Center, as 20 years ago she first performed at the event, and a handful of times since. The show will be hosted once again by Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson and her two children

The star is settling into New York nicely, and opened up about how her young children were adjusting to city life in a recent interview with Audacy backstage at its 10th annual We Can Survive at the beginning of October.

"My son walked out of his school and was like, 'This is the right school for me. The other one didn’t fit like this one,'" she said of Remy embracing his new school. With the relocation, family remains at the forefront of her decisions.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly Clarkson's children are loving being in NYC

Situated close to the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, her show's new location, Kelly, 41, emphasized to USA Today: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!"

She added: "I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" she added, emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.