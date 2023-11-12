Kelly Clarkson wows in skinny jeans as she unveils very different look amid weight loss confession

Kelly Clarkson has been showcasing her weight loss over the past few months and is feeling happy and confident in her own skin.

What's more, the award-winning star recently confessed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she struggled finding jeans to fit her, but this has since all changed!

Over the weekend, Kelly took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a pair of stonewashed skinny jeans teamed with a pair of patent black boots and a green blouse, while she rested on a mini refrigerator eating ice cream.

The ice cream had come from Snoop Dogg, and she looked like she was very much enjoying the sweet treat. "@Snoopdogg out here sending me the best munchies ever. Thank you for the ice cream! My favorite is the Iced Out Orange Cream!" she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many telling Kelly just how fabulous she looked, while many more asked her the secret to her recent weight loss.

"Can u please tell us your secret in losing weight. You look wonderful," while another wrote: "You look beautiful, how did you lose weight Kelly?" A third added: "Kelly how did you lose all your weight? You look amazing."

Other fans weighed in to reiterate that Kelly looks great no matter what size she is. "Can't she just look beautiful? She's beautiful no matter what size she is as long as she's in a good place within herself. I know everyone is curious but man, let her just be Kelly," one wrote, while another agreed: "You look amazing but most importantly, healthy."

© Cindy Ord Kelly Clarkson has been showcasing her weight loss over the past few months

On November 6th's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the mom-of-two admitted to guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush that she found it hard to find jeans that fitted her.

The three women first addressed the subject of weight when the 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna host claimed she had a "chubby" stage growing up, and Kelly joked: "I've had many stages."

© NBC The singer looks happy and healthy

As the singer then asked if the twins were often dressed the same as kids, Jenna lamented she no longer fits in her sister's clothes, and Kelly in turn exclaimed: "I don't fit into mine!"

She went on: "I love losing weight –" before Jenna interjected with: "Are you joking me?! You look amazing!" Kelly then clarified: "No wait, I love losing weight, but here's the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard, when you have a butt…" "Do you want me to take you jeans shopping?"

© Getty Images Kelly always looks flawless

Jenna then offered, though Kelly confessed: "I don't want to go shopping," to which Jenna ultimately countered with: "Should I do what I do for Hoda [Kotb] and send you some jeans?" "Do you do that?!" Kelly exclaimed, amused, before adding: "I'm the worst. Jeans are so hard. Anyways… This is a first world problem."

