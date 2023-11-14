Dakota Johnson reveals how Chris Martin helped her during difficult moment as she gives powerful talk on depression

Dakota Johnson has been a powerful advocate for mental health over the past few years. In fact, on Tuesday November 14, the Hollywood actress was honored for all that she's done to raise awareness.

The 50 Shades of Grey star, 34, gave an empowering speech on depression and mental health at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation annual luncheon held at The Plaza, New York City, which was also attended by fellow celebrities such as Brooke Shields, Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer, and veteran New York news anchor Chuck Scarborough. HELLO! were also present.

During her speech, Dakota opened up about how her loved ones, in particular her partner, Chris Martin, have shown support for her in her darker times.

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow talks close friendship with Dakota Johnson

Sharing a rare insight into their relationship and the humor they share in the process, Dakota told the audience: "A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner [Chris Martin], said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'

"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music. So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."

© Frazer Harrison Dakota Johnson received the 2023 Hope Award for Depression Advocacy

Dakota, who was presented with the 2023 Hope Award for Depression Advocacy, admitted at the beginning of her acceptance speech that she wasn't sure how the foundation knew she was depressed, until they presented her with all the powerful quotes she's given on the illness over the years.

"I found it extremely stressful when I found out that the foundation was interested in giving me this advocacy award. At first, I was like 'Wait, how do you know I am depressed?'" she said.

© Neilson Barnard Dakota spoke about how boyfriend Chris Martin offers support during her darker times

"It turns out I have actually spoken about depression quite a handful of times as the foundation made me aware of after I frantically emailed saying 'What am I going to talk about?' Then, they sent me all these snippets since 2015 so it turns out I am an advocate. If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one other person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience then I am a very willing advocate."

The actress continued: "I think most of the time as you can probably tell, I speak about depression or anxiety in a very self-deprecating way. Perhaps, I sometimes find it easier to look it in the eyes if I mask it in comedy.

© NBC Dakota has been incredibly honest about her struggles with anxiety and depression, helping many people in the process

"Covering my pain or anxiety with comedy has become a lifelong tool, and I don't think it's a bad thing, it works, it helps me. Because, sometimes if I don't laugh, I will cry."

During her speech, Dakota admitted: "The biggest thing I've learnt about depression is learning to become okay with there never really being an immediate answer, never really being an immediate end."

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Dakota turns to activities such as meditation and exercise to help her mental health

In the past, Dakota has spoken candidly about experiencing struggles with depression and anxiety since her teenage years, and how in recent times, particularly during the pandemic, where the isolation caused her increased negative thinking.

The star shared with the audience her first memories of going to therapy in her early childhood, just after her famous parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, got divorced, back in year 1996.

She said: "I had my first experience with therapy in my early childhood, my parents. who are quite famous, they divorced when I was young.

© Jamie McCarthy The Hollywood star with her famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith

"They were wise and understanding that maybe an outsider could help me make sense of some of the complexities of my family life. I sort of organically came across many different types of people and modes of therapy as I grew up. I developed a penchant and curiosity for helping others and myself as my understanding grew deeper."

She ended her speech by listing some of the activities she finds to be helpful to handling her depression and anxiety, which included meditation, therapy, body work, breathwork, yoga, walking, swimming, spending time with spiritual people, and "being in true nature and immersing in the true wonder and beauty that is mother earth."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.