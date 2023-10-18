Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shares honest mental health confession with glimpse of private life

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's eldest of three daughters, Gracie McGraw, is growing up in the spotlight as she follows in her parents' footsteps.

The 26-year-old rising star is slowly but surely making a name for herself in Broadway, already showcasing her incredible pipes in recent Broadway Sings specials and will soon be appearing in industry presentations as the lead in a new musical titled The Death of Desert Rose.

However, in a new interview with The Wildest, written by Kerensa Cadenas, the performer revealed the one constant in her life helping her through the growing chaos – her four-year-old Standard Parti Poodle Baz.

VIDEO: Gracie McGraw dances inside luxe NYC apartment

Gracie spoke candidly about her struggles with mental health and how the presence of her beloved dog helped her through it all.

"Being able to have something that is always there and you have to take responsibility for… it's also helped me keep my [expletive] clean, keep my stuff together," she said.

"I have really bad ADHD and in turn, anxiety and depression. I recently got on medication again for ADHD, and all the stuff that I've been teaching myself the past few years – having the dog and needing to be clean and organized and putting stuff in its place – has really kept me steady."

Gracie also spoke of finding a constant and a "home" with her dog through life on the road with her famous parents. "I think having something to have here and feel like home is really important to me because I grew up [going] with my parents on tour all the time…I never really felt like my home was my home. So, having him wherever I am makes me feel really grounded."

SEE: Gracie McGraw shares 'brave' bedroom photo as she mentions weight loss transformation

She further elaborated on how much having Baz helped with her mental health, saying: "The idea that sometimes you have to deal with other things before you can deal with your own stuff has been really prevalent for me because I pushed what I needed or what I was feeling down.

© Getty Images Gracie opened up about her struggles with mental health

Gracie confessed that at first, she was concerned that she wouldn't be a good dog parent, adding: "You don't realize how much energy they have.

MORE: Tim McGraw shares pride over daughter Gracie following emotional family reunion

"But having something that is consistent has really helped with mental health stuff for me. And also not feeling like I have to prove anything to anyone. It's really allowed me to do that and also go out in nature more, which is really important, I think."

© Instagram She credited her dog Baz for being a constant in her life

She also shared a refreshing take on finding comfort in being single and by herself, saying: "I like it. And I have a great support system in terms of friends, and my family's amazing.

READ: Tim McGraw's candid confession about three daughters with Faith Hill following in their footsteps

"But there's nothing better than being gone for a few hours and opening the door, and this dog's tail just hitting things off the wall because they're so excited. It's brought so much joy and so many friendships along the way, and I really am grateful for that."

© Instagram "Being able to have something that is always there and you have to take responsibility for… it's also helped me keep my [expletive] clean, keep my stuff together."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.